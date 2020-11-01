Metro Briefs

Family Caregivers Month underway
WATERLOO—November is National Family Caregivers Month. Every day, millions of Americans over 65 years of age manage day-to-day tasks with the help of a family caregiver. Individuals caring for an older adult sacrifice their own time and even their well-being to provide invaluable services.
To give caregivers an opportunity to connect with other caregivers and learn about available resources, while staying safe during the pandemic, Northeast Iowa Area on Aging is offering weekly caregiver support group conference calls.
They also have designated a support group for grandparents raising grandchildren.
For more information and times, call: 874-6847.
First Security wins honors
WATERLOO—Newsweek recently shared its inaugural ranking of the banks that have best served their customers’ needs during an unusually difficult year due to the pandemic. First Security was named one of America’s best banks in two categories: Best High Yield Checking Account and Best Online Checking Account.
To identify America’s best banks, Newsweek partnered with LendingTree, a comparison site for financial services. A list of over 2,500 FDIC-insured banks was refined through a variety of filters ranging from fees and interest rates to mobile app satisfaction and reviews.
Greenstate commits to change initiative
WATERLOO—Greenstate Credit Union announced a $25,000-per-year pledge for five years totaling $125,000 in support of the “I’ve Got Five On It” campaign.
The campaign is part of the African-American Credit Union Coalition’s Commitment to Change Initiative. The initiative “exemplifies the community service spirit of the credit union movement,” said Jeffrey A. Disterhoft, president/CEO of GreenState. “So many of our neighbors and members are hurting in 2020, first from the health crisis and economic crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also from the pain of racial discord in our society. With the Commitment to Change Initiative, credit unions are united with one voice to make a positive impact in the communities that we serve.”
Renée Sattiewhite, president/CEO of the AACUC, agreed. “Credit unions were founded on cooperative principles, because of the credit union motto and credit union philosophy of ‘people helping people,’ we truly believe that credit unions can lead our nation in eliminating racial discrimination. We at AACUC are convinced that the first order of business is for communities of color to become economically self-sufficient, and financial inclusion is at the core of what we do.”
Seminar considers grief, the holidays
WAVERLY—Waverly Health Center will host “Grief and the Holidays” on Thursday. The event will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus. Attendees will be provided tips to help navigate the holiday season, while keeping the memory of loved ones alive.
This event is free and open to all. Social distancing will take place and masks are required. Temperature screens taken upon entry to building. Registration is requested at 483-1360.
