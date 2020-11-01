Metro Briefs

Greenstate commits to change initiative

WATERLOO—Greenstate Credit Union announced a $25,000-per-year pledge for five years totaling $125,000 in support of the “I’ve Got Five On It” campaign.

The campaign is part of the African-American Credit Union Coalition’s Commitment to Change Initiative. The initiative “exemplifies the community service spirit of the credit union movement,” said Jeffrey A. Disterhoft, president/CEO of GreenState. “So many of our neighbors and members are hurting in 2020, first from the health crisis and economic crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also from the pain of racial discord in our society. With the Commitment to Change Initiative, credit unions are united with one voice to make a positive impact in the communities that we serve.”

Renée Sattiewhite, president/CEO of the AACUC, agreed. “Credit unions were founded on cooperative principles, because of the credit union motto and credit union philosophy of ‘people helping people,’ we truly believe that credit unions can lead our nation in eliminating racial discrimination. We at AACUC are convinced that the first order of business is for communities of color to become economically self-sufficient, and financial inclusion is at the core of what we do.”

Seminar considers grief, the holidays