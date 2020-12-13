Metro Briefs

WCF names 2021
grant recipients
WATERLOO - The Waterloo Community Foundation has announced its 2021 grant recipients.
Grout Picture: Brandon Ramirez, director of education at the Grout Museum District, doing senior outreach about the World War II Pacific theatre. The photo in the background are bombers on the aircraft carrier USS Hornet as they are about to participate in an air raid on Tokyo in early 1942.
Allen College: Dentist working with patient at the ACE-SAP Free Health Clinic at the Salvation Army.
NorthStar: Picture of Donkey and Shrek, in their last theatre production in 2019 at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
City seeks volunteers
WATERLOO - The city of Waterloo Code Enforcement Department is looking for five citizens that would like to participate in becoming members of the International Property Maintenance Board. This board would allow for citizens to appeal a notice of violation they receive from Code Enforcement for violations only related to the IPM code. This is not for all city codes. This is a volunteer board.
The board would have an initial meeting to discuss the process and will be given information on the International Property Maintenance Code. After the initial meeting, the board will only meet when an appeal is filed. Members must commit to a term of one (1) year. Members must be a resident of Waterloo to be considered. Ideally the City would like to have one member from each ward. If you are interested or have any questions, please contact Maria Downing at 319-291-3820 option #2 or Maria.Downing@waterloo-ia.org. or Emily Russell at 319-291-3820 option#1 or Emily.Russell@waterloo-ia.org. Applications may be requested to be mailed or e-mailed. Deadline to turn in applications is February 15, 2021.
Holiday schedule set
for Waverly
WAVERLY - All city of Waverly offices, including the recycling center, will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24, and Friday the 25, for Christmas. There will be no garbage picked up on Thursday or Friday. Thursday's garbage will be picked up on Monday, Dec. 28.
City offices will also be closed on Friday, Jan. 1 for New Year's Day. Friday's garbage and curbside recycling will be picked up on Monday, Jan. 4.
The recycling center will be open on Saturday, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. If you have any questions please call: 319-352-6247 or 319-352-9065.
Church moving to
virtual services
WATERLOO - Impact Church, 715 E. Fourth St., will hold virtual services until further notice. Sunday school will be held at 9 a.m. Sundays and regular service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturdays on the Impact Church Facebook page. All outreach events and the community meal will be moved to later dates. Contact the church for more information at 319.595.1015.
Contact: Gail Greer. 319.232.1741.
UNI's meeting room
complete
CEDAR FALLS - Two spaces within UNI's Van G. Miller Family Charitable Foundation meeting room will be named in recognition of donors who have greatly impacted UNI Athletics. The TrueNorth Companies Offensive meeting room and the Donna and Eldred Harman Defensive meeting room will complete the football team meeting room suite.
Construction of the suite is set to begin this winter and be completed in the Fall of 2021. The donor funded space will be used by the football team as a central meeting location, as well as suites for game days as a revenue generator for the athletic department. It will also serve as a classroom, study space, and a department meeting space.
