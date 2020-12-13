Metro Briefs

WCF names 2021

grant recipients

WATERLOO - The Waterloo Community Foundation has announced its 2021 grant recipients.

Grout Picture: Brandon Ramirez, director of education at the Grout Museum District, doing senior outreach about the World War II Pacific theatre. The photo in the background are bombers on the aircraft carrier USS Hornet as they are about to participate in an air raid on Tokyo in early 1942.

Allen College: Dentist working with patient at the ACE-SAP Free Health Clinic at the Salvation Army.

NorthStar: Picture of Donkey and Shrek, in their last theatre production in 2019 at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.

City seeks volunteers

WATERLOO - The city of Waterloo Code Enforcement Department is looking for five citizens that would like to participate in becoming members of the International Property Maintenance Board. This board would allow for citizens to appeal a notice of violation they receive from Code Enforcement for violations only related to the IPM code. This is not for all city codes. This is a volunteer board.