Metro Briefs

Junk King has new ownership

WATERLOO—Junk King, a junk removal company has announced the new ownership of the Des Moines and Waterloo locations with local business group Acetunes LLC.

Bret Tratchel, the general manager of Junk King Des Moines and Waterloo, will handle daily operations alongside a crew of haulers. Tratchel has more than 30 years of experience in the transportation industry as well as extensive knowledge of building businesses from scratch.

Junk King’s trucks are 20% larger than the industry average, and 60% of junk collected is recycled rather than being dropped at landfills.

Pogyo promoted at Veridian

WATERLOO—Katherin Pogyo has been promoted to branch manager of the Veridian Credit Union location inside Logan Hy-Vee.

Pogyo, a resident of Waterloo, has worked at Veridian for 10 years. She was previously a loan officer.

Legislative forum set

WATERLOO -The Cedar Valley Nonprofit Association will hold a virtual legislative forum for nonprofits from 8-9:30 a.m. Friday.