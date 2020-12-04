Metro Briefs

Junk King has new ownership
WATERLOO—Junk King, a junk removal company has announced the new ownership of the Des Moines and Waterloo locations with local business group Acetunes LLC.
Bret Tratchel, the general manager of Junk King Des Moines and Waterloo, will handle daily operations alongside a crew of haulers. Tratchel has more than 30 years of experience in the transportation industry as well as extensive knowledge of building businesses from scratch.
Junk King’s trucks are 20% larger than the industry average, and 60% of junk collected is recycled rather than being dropped at landfills.
Pogyo promoted at Veridian
WATERLOO—Katherin Pogyo has been promoted to branch manager of the Veridian Credit Union location inside Logan Hy-Vee.
Pogyo, a resident of Waterloo, has worked at Veridian for 10 years. She was previously a loan officer.
Legislative forum set
WATERLOO -The Cedar Valley Nonprofit Association will hold a virtual legislative forum for nonprofits from 8-9:30 a.m. Friday.
The mission of CVNA is to energize a collective power in the nonprofit community to build and catalyze resources to solve problems. A directory of our members can be found on our website<http://cedarvalleynonprofits.org/>. The goal of the forum is to educate nonprofit leaders about the legislative process and to provide a format for open dialogue between nonprofit leaders and elected officials representing Black Hawk County.
The forum is free and open to the public. Board members, volunteers, and nonprofit supporters are encouraged to attend.
To register go online to the Events page at: <https://cedarvalleynonprofits.org/event/make-your-voice-heard-nonprofit-legislative-for um-3/> or email <annie@cedarvalleynonprofits.org>.
Hy-Vee offers Hy-Vee Plus
WATERLOO—Hy-Vee Inc. has launched its new Hy-Vee Plus premium membership, which offers customers added savings, benefits and services both in-store and online. The cost of the program is $99 per year.
It will offer exclusive benefits such as select monthly offers and coupons; free Hy-Vee Aisles Online grocery delivery (a $9.95 per order savings); free Hy-Vee Aisles Online two-hour express pick-up (a $9.95 per order savings); a personal concierge service; and more.
Customers can sign up or find out more information at their local Hy-Vee store or by visiting www.hy-vee.com/plus. Customers must have an active Hy-Vee account. Customers can sign up for a free Hy-Vee account at www.hy-vee.com.
Hy-Vee Plus premium membership gift cards will also be available to purchase at all Hy-Vee locations for customers who wish to give the gift of a Hy-Vee Plus premium membership to a loved one this holiday season.
Be the first to know
