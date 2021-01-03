Metro Briefs

Four promoted at Veridian

WATERLOO—The following people have received promotions at Veridian Credit Union: Tanya Kreimeyer, Emily Hacker, Mallory Paeper, Kimberly Eastland.

Kreimeyer is now team lead in the member contact center. She is a resident of Cedar Falls and has worked at Veridian for four years.

Hacker is now a branch manager of the Crossroads Hy-Vee location. She is a resident of Evansdale and has worked at Veridian for 12 years.

Paeper is now a project manager. She is a resident of Waterloo and has worked at Veridian for 10 years.

Eastland is now a consumer loan underwriter. She is a resident of Waterloo and has worked at Veridian for 20 years.

Leadercast set for women Feb. 5

WATERLOO — Leadercast Women-Ripple Effect is a video session to help you amplify your leadership impact. It will be held 8:45 a.m. to noon Feb. 5 via zoom.

It includes leadership lessons and inspiring takeaways from the U.S. soccer legend Abby Wambach, Emmy-nominated digital marketing guru Randi Zuckerberg, entrepreneur Radha Agrawal, Paralympian Bonnie St. John, Fast Company Editor-in-Chief Stephanie Mehta, and best-selling author Tiffany Dufu.