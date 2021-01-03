Metro Briefs

Four promoted at Veridian
WATERLOO—The following people have received promotions at Veridian Credit Union: Tanya Kreimeyer, Emily Hacker, Mallory Paeper, Kimberly Eastland.
Kreimeyer is now team lead in the member contact center. She is a resident of Cedar Falls and has worked at Veridian for four years.
Hacker is now a branch manager of the Crossroads Hy-Vee location. She is a resident of Evansdale and has worked at Veridian for 12 years.
Paeper is now a project manager. She is a resident of Waterloo and has worked at Veridian for 10 years.
Eastland is now a consumer loan underwriter. She is a resident of Waterloo and has worked at Veridian for 20 years.
Leadercast set for women Feb. 5
WATERLOO — Leadercast Women-Ripple Effect is a video session to help you amplify your leadership impact. It will be held 8:45 a.m. to noon Feb. 5 via zoom.
It includes leadership lessons and inspiring takeaways from the U.S. soccer legend Abby Wambach, Emmy-nominated digital marketing guru Randi Zuckerberg, entrepreneur Radha Agrawal, Paralympian Bonnie St. John, Fast Company Editor-in-Chief Stephanie Mehta, and best-selling author Tiffany Dufu.
The Leadercast Women video sessions will be released to registrants on Feb. 1. On Feb. 5, a Zoom panel discussion on the ripple effect to amplify your leadership impact will be facilitated by the following local leaders: Edita Begic of Vine Valley Real Estate, Stacey Bentley of Community Bank & Trust, Sara Laures of the VGM Group, and Felicia Smith Nalls of the city of Waterloo. Emcee for the event will be Abby Turpin of KWWL. The premier sponsor for this event is VGM Group. The cost to attend is $75 and registration is open through Jan. 22. For more information, contact Bette Wubbena at bette@growcedarvalley.com or visit https://www.growcedarvalley.com/leadercast-women.
Mediacom offers 60 scholarships
WATERLOO — Mediacom is offering $60,000 in scholarship support for high school seniors who plan to obtain further education. The scholarship program is in its 20th year, and Mediacom will award $1,000 scholarships to 60 high school seniors. Recipients are given the flexibility to use the financial award to support post-secondary college costs or vocational training from an accredited institution starting in the fall of 2021. Award selection is based on academic achievement and leadership. Applications for Mediacom’s World Class Scholarships are available online at www.mediacomworldclass.com. All high schools in Mediacom-served communities were sent informational cards asking school officials to make seniors aware of the scholarship and encourage application submissions on or before the Feb. 15deadline.
Applicants do not have to be Mediacom customers but must live in areas where Mediacom delivers broadband internet service. Recipients will be selected from the 21 states where Mediacom’s residential customers reside. A complete list of communities in Mediacom service areas is included with the online application. Inquiries may be sent to scholarship@mediacomcc.com.