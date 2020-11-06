Metro Briefs

Waverly hospital honors volunteers

WAVERLY—Waverly Health Center is accepting nominations for The Spirit of Volunteerism Award. This award recognizes employees for outstanding volunteerism in the community outside of work time.

Self nomination and nominations by a co-worker or community member are welcome. One award will be given. A donation of $250 in the employee’s name will be given to a nonprofit agency selected by the employee. Deadline is Dec. 31. Go to SurveyMonkey.com/r/WHCspirit2020 or WaverlyHealthCenter.org and click on “News.”

Coin club meets Tuesday at WCAWATERLOO—The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Coin Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St., Waterloo. Visitors are welcome. Go to www.w-cedarfallscoinclub.com for COVID rules and a copy of the auction list. Sign in at the entrance table, and if you wish to bid stop by the front table for a number. Masks are required.