Metro Briefs

Waverly hospital honors volunteers
WAVERLY—Waverly Health Center is accepting nominations for The Spirit of Volunteerism Award. This award recognizes employees for outstanding volunteerism in the community outside of work time.
Self nomination and nominations by a co-worker or community member are welcome. One award will be given. A donation of $250 in the employee’s name will be given to a nonprofit agency selected by the employee. Deadline is Dec. 31. Go to SurveyMonkey.com/r/WHCspirit2020 or WaverlyHealthCenter.org and click on “News.”
Coin club meets Tuesday at WCAWATERLOO—The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Coin Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St., Waterloo. Visitors are welcome. Go to www.w-cedarfallscoinclub.com for COVID rules and a copy of the auction list. Sign in at the entrance table, and if you wish to bid stop by the front table for a number. Masks are required.
MET Transit makes changesWATERLOO—Due to the high number of COVID cases in Black Hawk County, MET transit is asking the public only ride the bus for essential trips and to observe social distancing on the bus. All fixed routes have a seating limit of 10 passengers, while routes 9 (Cedar Falls) and 10 (Hawkeye Community College), will have a seating limit of six passengers. Please observe the designated areas to sit. If the bus has reached capacity, you will have to wait for the next bus.
All passengers must wear a mask that covers the nose to the chin. Anyone not wearing a mask correctly will be asked to wear it properly. If this rule is still not followed, you will need to exit the bus at the next safe location. Further violations will result in a week suspension from riding the bus.
Wartburg sets fall choir concertWAVERLY—The Wartburg Choir will perform its fall concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Due to COVID, the performance will be only be available on Knight Vision, Wartburg’s live streaming network. There is no cost to view the livestream, which is available at https://www.wartburg.edu/knightvision/.
The performance will focus on the themes of comfort, hope and thanksgiving, including songs like “Wake Up, My Spirit” by Adolphus Hailstork, “Alleluia” by Elaine Hagenberg, “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” by Dolly Parton and arranged by Craig Hella Johnson and “Give Me Jesus” arranged by L.L. Fleming.
CBE announces three promotionsCEDAR FALLS—The following people have been promoted with CBE Companies: Matthew Crawford, Nicole Huse, and Morgan Siebel.
Crawford has a BA from UNI, has been with CBE for eight years, and was promoted to core product manager. Huse has been with CBE for 19 years and is now a project management manager.
Siebel has a BA from UNI, has been with CBE for seven years and is now a financial analyst III.
CF DAR chapter works at cemetery WATERLOO—The Cedar Falls Chapter of Daughters of American Revolution had a service project which required three work days in October to help Elmwood Cemetery in Waterloo. This cemetery, with graves of the county’s first settlers, was vandalized this summer. The group purchased products to clean the stones. With the help of the JROTC from two area high schools, the members, and many volunteers, 62 veterans’ headstones were cleaned and military graves identified.
