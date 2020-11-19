Metro Briefs

Waterloo tweaks garbage pickup
WATERLOO — Some garbage pickup times in Waterloo will change for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to a news release.
City offices will be closed on Thanksgiving and the following day, Nov. 27. People who have Thursday pickup should put their containers by the curb by 6 a.m. Tuesday. People who have Friday pickup should put their containers by the curb by 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Residents with questions can call the sanitation department at 291-4455.
Cities’ holiday hours set
CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls city offices will be closed Nov. 26-27 for the Thanksgiving holiday. There will be no garbage collection on these days. Residents having Thursday as their collection day should put their garbage out by 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Residents having Friday as their collection day should put their garbage out by 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
There will be no large item pick up during that week because of the need for double route collection. Large item pickup will resume Nov. 30. The transfer station will be open Nov. 28. Yard waste pickup on Mondays from December-March 2021 will be done on a call-in basis. Call 273-8629 with questions.
The Rec Center will be open from 7:30-10:30 a.m. Nov. 26.
Additionally, the Bremer County courthouse, landfill and Clerk of Court offices will be closed Nov. 26-27.
CBE announces promotionsCEDAR FALLS — The following people received promotions at CBE: Kayla Freeland, promoted to performance and development trainer; Chase Slocum, promoted to strategy manager; Shelby LaVelle, promoted to staff accountant II; and Amanda Gantois, promoted to vice president of human resources.
Lost Island wins award
WATERLOO — Kampgrounds of America has awarded Waterloo/Lost Island Waterpark KOA Resort the 2021 KOA President’s Award and KOA Founder’s award. They were presented Tuesday at the KOA’s annual convention.
Waverly closes golf course
WAVERLY — The last day for golf at the Waverly Municipal golf course will be Friday. On Nov. 24 the pro shop will begin its off-season hours, 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday thru Friday, with the exception of Thanksgiving. It will be open noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27. Call 352-1530 with any questions.
Waterloo schools close for holiday
WATERLOO — Waterloo schools and most offices will be closed Nov. 25-27 in observance of Thanksgiving. The education service center will be open Nov. 25, along with some school offices. School will resume on Nov. 30 with virtual instruction Nov. 30- Dec. 2. In-person learning resumes Dec. 3.
