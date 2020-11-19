Metro Briefs

Waterloo tweaks garbage pickup

WATERLOO — Some garbage pickup times in Waterloo will change for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to a news release.

City offices will be closed on Thanksgiving and the following day, Nov. 27. People who have Thursday pickup should put their containers by the curb by 6 a.m. Tuesday. People who have Friday pickup should put their containers by the curb by 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Residents with questions can call the sanitation department at 291-4455.

Cities’ holiday hours set

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls city offices will be closed Nov. 26-27 for the Thanksgiving holiday. There will be no garbage collection on these days. Residents having Thursday as their collection day should put their garbage out by 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Residents having Friday as their collection day should put their garbage out by 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

There will be no large item pick up during that week because of the need for double route collection. Large item pickup will resume Nov. 30. The transfer station will be open Nov. 28. Yard waste pickup on Mondays from December-March 2021 will be done on a call-in basis. Call 273-8629 with questions.