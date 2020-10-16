Metro Briefs

Waverly Vets set fish fry
WAVERLY — There will be a fish fry from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W. Cod, potato salad and baked beans are available, and carry out orders will be accepted. Call 483-9287 with orders and any questions.
MercyOne adds ARNP in Oelwein
OELWEIN — Michael Kelley, ARNP, has joined MercyOne Oelwein Family Medicine.
Kelley received his bachelor of science in nursing from Chamberlain University in 2013 and completed his master of science in nursing/family practice at Chamberlain in 2019. He has been working as an emergency room nurse since 2010.
Schedule an appointment by calling (319) 283-6153.
Agency on aging plans meeting
WATERLOO — Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging’s annual meeting will be held virtually at 10 a.m. Oct. 28. The public is invited to attend. The agency coordinates services for individuals to help them maintain independence.
African American trail fund started
WATERLOO—The Iowa African American Heritage Trail Fund has been established with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa to benefit the Iowa African American Heritage Trail Project to help preserve Iowa’s African American history for future generations. The project will mark historic landmarks with interpretive trail panels for self-guided walking tours for Northeast Iowa residents and tourists.
Examples of marker designations in the Cedar Valley include the Cedar Falls Train Depot, Museum Boxcar Site, Overman Park, Price Lab School, Veterans Memorial Hall and Waterloo Human Rights Commission.
Project updates can be followed at facebook.com/aahtiowa.
Financial gifts of any size to the fund are welcome. Gifts can be made to the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls, 50613. Checks should be made payable to the Iowa African American Heritage Trail Fund. Gifts can also be made on the Community Foundation’s secure website at fund.cfneia.org/africanamericanheritage. Donors to the fund can take advantage of normal federal deductions for charitable gifts. For more information or for questions about giving to the fund, contact the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa at 319-287-9106 or info@cfneia.org.
Pit Bull event next Saturday
CEDAR FALLS — There will be an event to celebrate love for pit bulls from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 24 at Pet Supplies Plus in Cedar Falls. Cedar Valley Pit Bull Rescue will be in the store featuring two adoptable dogs.
“Time to Scarf Down” is a fundraiser created to help raise funds for local food panties, animal shelters, and soup kitchens.
For a $20 donation or equivalent food donation, you will receive a hand-knitted scarf and reusable Kong bag. All proceeds go to Cedar Valley Pit Bull Rescue.
