Metro Briefs

Financial gifts of any size to the fund are welcome. Gifts can be made to the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls, 50613. Checks should be made payable to the Iowa African American Heritage Trail Fund. Gifts can also be made on the Community Foundation’s secure website at fund.cfneia.org/africanamericanheritage. Donors to the fund can take advantage of normal federal deductions for charitable gifts. For more information or for questions about giving to the fund, contact the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa at 319-287-9106 or info@cfneia.org.