Metro Briefs

Salvation Army resumes meals

WATERLOO—The Salvation Army will once again be offering its community meal program take away style. Free hot meals will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays from the West gym door at 89 Franklin St. Enter the parking lot through the Logan Street entrance and exit onto Franklin Street,

Meals will remain carry out until further notice. The perishable goods pantry will be offered as a drive thru on noon-1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Information on election

WATERLOO — Voters may no longer request absentee ballots by mail. In-person absentee voting is still available through Monday at the election office, Room 210, at the courthouse, 316 E. Fifth St., Waterloo. Hours are: 8-4:30 p.m. Friday, 8-5 p.m. Saturday, 8-5 p.m. Monday.

Ballots must be postmarked on or before Monday, Nov. 2 to be counted. Postmarks are not always affixed by the post office, so mail ballots early enough to arrive by Election Day. Ballots received after Monday, Nov. 9, cannot be counted.