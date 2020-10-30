Metro Briefs

Salvation Army resumes meals
WATERLOO—The Salvation Army will once again be offering its community meal program take away style. Free hot meals will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays from the West gym door at 89 Franklin St. Enter the parking lot through the Logan Street entrance and exit onto Franklin Street,
Meals will remain carry out until further notice. The perishable goods pantry will be offered as a drive thru on noon-1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Information on election
WATERLOO — Voters may no longer request absentee ballots by mail. In-person absentee voting is still available through Monday at the election office, Room 210, at the courthouse, 316 E. Fifth St., Waterloo. Hours are: 8-4:30 p.m. Friday, 8-5 p.m. Saturday, 8-5 p.m. Monday.
Ballots must be postmarked on or before Monday, Nov. 2 to be counted. Postmarks are not always affixed by the post office, so mail ballots early enough to arrive by Election Day. Ballots received after Monday, Nov. 9, cannot be counted.
Polls will be open from 7-9 p.m. Election Day. Identification is required to receive and cast a ballot. Voters not preregistered or changing precincts must provide both proof of identity and proof of residence. Voters who cannot show ID may have their identity attested to by another registered voter in the precinct who has proper ID. The attester may attest for no more than two voters. For more info on voting id’s, visit: http://sos.iowa.gov./voterid.
Science club sets tree sale
WAVERLY — It is time for the annual Waverly-Shell Rock Science Club tree sale sponsored by Waverly Trees Forever, Waverly Utilities, and the W-SR Science Club. The sale features 14 different varieties of trees including: American Beech, Heritage Oak, Hackberry, Silver Linden, Summer Red Maple, American Larch, Red Cedar, Serbian Spruce, Pagoda Dogwood, Prairie Fire Crab, Royal Star Magnolia, Lucious Pear and Summer Crisp Pear. The featured tree this year is the Northern Splendor Gum. Prices range from $30-$50 per tree depending on variety. The sale is open until March 1. Trees arrive potted or bagged and will be available to pick up May 7 and May 8 Tiedt Nursery. All proceeds go toward scholarships and activities for science club students.
Order forms can be picked up at W-SR High School, Waverly City Hall Leisure Services office, or from W-SR Science Club students. Order forms are also accessible online at www.waverlyia.com/treesale, city of Waverly & Waverly Trees Forever Facebook pages, and www.wsr.k12.ia.us on the community flyers page. Send order forms and payment to W-SR High School, 1405 Fourth Ave. S.W., Waverly. Make checks payable to Waverly Trees Forever. For more information contact Renee Borglum at 352-2087 or Waverly Leisure Services at 352-6263.
Target Distribution hires new exec
CEDAR FALLS — Joseph Hanson has joined Target Distribution as a warehouse operations manager. Joseph is from John Deere where he was a tactical quality supervisor.
Waterloo Library closed by COVID
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library is offering only curbside services in response to the elevated COVID-19 risk level in Black Hawk County. For more information, go to www.waterloopubliclibrary.org or call 291-4476.
