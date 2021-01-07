Metro Briefs

Home buyer

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Housing Authority offers two classes to help residents on their path to homeownership. Registrations are being accepted for the Home Buyer Education classes.

The classes offer education to low-income families interested in purchasing a home. Topics covered include money management, understanding credit, affordability, mortgage, the home search and buyer process. Participants who complete the class receive a certificate of eligibility for down payment assistance from the city of Waterloo, Community Development and other participating agencies.

Classes are from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 19-21 and 26 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, Hurwich Room, 225 Commercial St. The cost is $20. Proof of all household income for the past 60 days is also needed to register. HBE is offered four times a year in January, April, July and October.

Those interested in either class should contact Tajah Wright, housing coordinator at the Waterloo Housing Authority, at (319) 233-0201, TAJAH.WRIGHT@WATERLOO-IA.ORG, or Waterloo Housing Authority office at 620 Mulberry.

