Metro Briefs

Home buyer
classes set
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Housing Authority offers two classes to help residents on their path to homeownership. Registrations are being accepted for the Home Buyer Education classes.
The classes offer education to low-income families interested in purchasing a home. Topics covered include money management, understanding credit, affordability, mortgage, the home search and buyer process. Participants who complete the class receive a certificate of eligibility for down payment assistance from the city of Waterloo, Community Development and other participating agencies.
Classes are from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 19-21 and 26 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, Hurwich Room, 225 Commercial St. The cost is $20. Proof of all household income for the past 60 days is also needed to register. HBE is offered four times a year in January, April, July and October.
Those interested in either class should contact Tajah Wright, housing coordinator at the Waterloo Housing Authority, at (319) 233-0201, TAJAH.WRIGHT@WATERLOO-IA.ORG, or Waterloo Housing Authority office at 620 Mulberry.
Hy-Vee pledges
aid for schools
WATERLOO -- Hy-Vee Inc. is pledging $75,000 to be awarded among 55 schools across its eight-state region. The pledge is part of the company’s Fuel Your School campaign, which runs now through Jan. 31.
Customers can enter the sweepstakes by purchasing specific brands at Hy-Vee locations and swiping their Hy-Vee Fuel Saver + Perks reward card. Customers will receive one automatic entry into the sweepstakes for every eligible product they purchase in-store or online.
In February, 50 winners will receive up to $200 in prizes and $1,000 awarded to the school of their choice in Hy-Vee’s eight-state region. In addition, five grand prize winners will receive up to $500 in prizes and $5,000 awarded to the school of their choice. Visit www.hy-vee.com/corporate/newsevents/promotions/fuel-your-school for information.