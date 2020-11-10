Metro Briefs

Woman’s Club meets Thursday
WATERLOO—The Waterloo Woman’s Club meets at noon Thursday at the Snowden House. The speaker will be Maureen White. She will tell of the Woman’s Suffrage Celebration. All women are invited to attend. Reservations need to be made by calling: 319-240-1520.
Veterans offered holiday grants
WAVERLY—The Bremer County Veterans Affairs office has assisted area veterans and their families around the holidays and plan on doing it for the eighth year in a row. This year things will be a bit different, such as, including veterans who live in long term care facilities so they can feel the support they so much deserve. They suggest a dollar amount for each family member in need and have a relatively standard gift bag for those in long term care facilities.
If you are interested in becoming a recipient, donor, or volunteer for this years festivities, please call us at: 352-4209.
Yard waste hours change
WAVERLY—Due to the time change, the City of Waverly’s yard waste located at 2800 Fifth Avenue N.W., will be closing one hour early Monday through Friday. Saturday hours will remain the same. The new hours will be: 7-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8-4 p.m. on Saturdays. The yard waste site is scheduled to close Nov. 21 for the season, but will stay open as long as weather permits.
Pfeiffer Park trail to close
CEDAR FALLS—South Riverside Trail, from Pfeiffer Park to the parking lot at the bottom of Park Drive, will be closed starting Wednesday through Friday for a sinkhole fix.
City sets holiday hours
WATERLOO—The city of Waterloo offices will be closed on Wednesday for Veterans Day. There will be no curbside garbage or yard waste collection on Wednesday.
Residents with Wednesday as their normal collection day should put their garbage and yard waste containers out by 6 a.m. on Tuesday for pickup.
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday’s trash and yard waste collection will remain unaffected. For recycling updates, call Republic Services at: 844-737-8254.
