Metro Briefs

Woman’s Club meets Thursday

WATERLOO—The Waterloo Woman’s Club meets at noon Thursday at the Snowden House. The speaker will be Maureen White. She will tell of the Woman’s Suffrage Celebration. All women are invited to attend. Reservations need to be made by calling: 319-240-1520.

Veterans offered holiday grants

WAVERLY—The Bremer County Veterans Affairs office has assisted area veterans and their families around the holidays and plan on doing it for the eighth year in a row. This year things will be a bit different, such as, including veterans who live in long term care facilities so they can feel the support they so much deserve. They suggest a dollar amount for each family member in need and have a relatively standard gift bag for those in long term care facilities.

If you are interested in becoming a recipient, donor, or volunteer for this years festivities, please call us at: 352-4209.

Yard waste hours change