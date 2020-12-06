Metro Briefs

Preschool will be at 2 p.m., and they will be making a holiday Oreo reindeer.

Kindergarten-second grade will be at 3 p.m., and they will make holiday trail mix.

Third-fifth grade will be at 4 p.m., and they will make a holiday fruit evergreen.

Lights event aids House of Hope

CEDAR FALLS—House of Hope’s Festival of Lights will be Friday through Sunday, Dec. 13, at the Riverview Conference Center, 439 N. Division St.

Drive through and enjoy all displays for $20 per vehicle. Santa will be there as well. All proceeds go to the House of Hope programs.

House of Hope provides single-mother families and women who age out of foster care with individualized case management, transitional housing, and support services.

Maddie Poppe concert at GBPAC

CEDAR FALLS—The Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center will host two shows by “American Idol” winner Maddie Poppe at 7 p.m. Wednesday and 7 p.m. Friday in the Great Hall.