Metro Briefs

Veridian has new project manager
WATERLOO—Veridian Credit Union has promoted Laura Sires to the position of project manager. Sires is a resident of Cedar Falls, and has worked with Veridian for 14 years. She was previously the branch manager of the Crossroads location.
Orchestra plans holiday concert
WATERLOO—The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra will present “Glorious Brass,” an online digital concert for the holiday season, at 7 p.m. Saturday on the wcfsymphony Facebook page and You Tube channel.
Waterloo closes schools Friday
WATERLOO—All Waterloo Schools will be closed Friday due to districtwide teacher quality professional development.
Farm Bureau makes donation
WATERLOO—The Black Hawk County Farm Bureau has been designated a 2020 Outstanding County Farm Bureau by the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation. Past President Ben Bader will provide a $2,500 donation to a local organization or charity and has selected St. Athanasius School in Jesup. The funds will go directly to teachers to use for supplies in their classrooms.
Virtual event planned for kids
WATERLOO—The Waterloo Public Library will hold virtual holiday cooking demonstrations for children from 2 -5 p.m. Dec. 13. Registration is required at: https://tinyurl.com/y4djwxz2.
Preschool will be at 2 p.m., and they will be making a holiday Oreo reindeer.
Kindergarten-second grade will be at 3 p.m., and they will make holiday trail mix.
Third-fifth grade will be at 4 p.m., and they will make a holiday fruit evergreen.
Lights event aids House of Hope
CEDAR FALLS—House of Hope’s Festival of Lights will be Friday through Sunday, Dec. 13, at the Riverview Conference Center, 439 N. Division St.
Drive through and enjoy all displays for $20 per vehicle. Santa will be there as well. All proceeds go to the House of Hope programs.
House of Hope provides single-mother families and women who age out of foster care with individualized case management, transitional housing, and support services.
Maddie Poppe concert at GBPAC
CEDAR FALLS—The Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center will host two shows by “American Idol” winner Maddie Poppe at 7 p.m. Wednesday and 7 p.m. Friday in the Great Hall.
Tickets for “Maddie Poppe’s Acoustic Christmas” physically distanced concerts will be sold in pods of two to five people on all three floors. Each pod should be from the same household. Prices per seat are $30.50, $45.50 and $65.50 depending on the location.
Face coverings will be required at all times in the building. Guests must maintain 6 feet of distance from any guests not in their pod. Guests should not attend if exposed to COVID-19 or experiencing any symptoms, and full refunds will be available. No valet parking or concession sales. More info on COVID-19 mitigation efforts on gbpac.com.
