Metro Briefs

LSB announces new employees
WATERLOO—Lincoln Savings Banks has hired the following employees.
Teion Sales has been hired has a junior mortgage lender for the Waterloo Tower branch. Luke Merfeld has been hired as a mortgage intern for the Kimball Operations Center. Dakota Pinegar has been hired as an operations intern for the Kimball Operations Center. Sydney Arens has been hired as a mortgage intern for the Kimball Operations Center. CJ Christopher has been hired as an operations intern for the Kimball Operations Center. Taylor Ahrenholz has been hired as a customer service associate for the Cedar Falls Industrial Park branch.
Westminster holiday meal
WATERLOO—This year is the 40th annual free holiday meal giveaway at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Due to COVID-19, the dinner will be a refrigerated meal ready for pickup from 10:30-1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24. The dinner will be: ham, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, and cherry pie.
It is essential to have an accurate count for the prepackaged meals. Make a reservation by calling 234-5501 no later than Dec. 21. The church is located at 1301 Kimball Ave. in Waterloo. Follow the signs in the parking lot and please wear your mask in your car. Everything will be delivered and contact free.
Kiwanis Club gives back
WATERLOO—The Kiwanis Club of Waterloo aims to improve the world one child and one community at a time. Despite the pandemic, it was able to make the following contributions to the Waterloo community this year.
In June, Kiwanis contributed $500 to each of the following organizations: The Salvation Army, Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Boys and Girls club of Waterloo, and the Waterloo Library’s Maker Space.
In November they contributed $500 to the East High basketball team and $250 to the Boy Scouts.
In December, they contributed $500 to The Salvation Army, Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Boys and Girls Club of Waterloo, the story time area at the Waterloo Public Library and the to Pillar program at the House of Hope.
