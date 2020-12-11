Metro Briefs

LSB announces new employees

WATERLOO—Lincoln Savings Banks has hired the following employees.

Teion Sales has been hired has a junior mortgage lender for the Waterloo Tower branch. Luke Merfeld has been hired as a mortgage intern for the Kimball Operations Center. Dakota Pinegar has been hired as an operations intern for the Kimball Operations Center. Sydney Arens has been hired as a mortgage intern for the Kimball Operations Center. CJ Christopher has been hired as an operations intern for the Kimball Operations Center. Taylor Ahrenholz has been hired as a customer service associate for the Cedar Falls Industrial Park branch.

Westminster holiday meal

WATERLOO—This year is the 40th annual free holiday meal giveaway at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Due to COVID-19, the dinner will be a refrigerated meal ready for pickup from 10:30-1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24. The dinner will be: ham, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, and cherry pie.

It is essential to have an accurate count for the prepackaged meals. Make a reservation by calling 234-5501 no later than Dec. 21. The church is located at 1301 Kimball Ave. in Waterloo. Follow the signs in the parking lot and please wear your mask in your car. Everything will be delivered and contact free.