 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Metro Briefs
0 comments

Metro Briefs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LSB announces new employees

WATERLOO—Lincoln Savings Banks has hired the following employees.

Teion Sales has been hired has a junior mortgage lender for the Waterloo Tower branch. Luke Merfeld has been hired as a mortgage intern for the Kimball Operations Center. Dakota Pinegar has been hired as an operations intern for the Kimball Operations Center. Sydney Arens has been hired as a mortgage intern for the Kimball Operations Center. CJ Christopher has been hired as an operations intern for the Kimball Operations Center. Taylor Ahrenholz has been hired as a customer service associate for the Cedar Falls Industrial Park branch.

Westminster holiday meal

WATERLOO—This year is the 40th annual free holiday meal giveaway at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Due to COVID-19, the dinner will be a refrigerated meal ready for pickup from 10:30-1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24. The dinner will be: ham, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, and cherry pie.

It is essential to have an accurate count for the prepackaged meals. Make a reservation by calling 234-5501 no later than Dec. 21. The church is located at 1301 Kimball Ave. in Waterloo. Follow the signs in the parking lot and please wear your mask in your car. Everything will be delivered and contact free.

Kiwanis Club gives back

WATERLOO—The Kiwanis Club of Waterloo aims to improve the world one child and one community at a time. Despite the pandemic, it was able to make the following contributions to the Waterloo community this year.

In June, Kiwanis contributed $500 to each of the following organizations: The Salvation Army, Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Boys and Girls club of Waterloo, and the Waterloo Library’s Maker Space.

In November they contributed $500 to the East High basketball team and $250 to the Boy Scouts.

In December, they contributed $500 to The Salvation Army, Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Boys and Girls Club of Waterloo, the story time area at the Waterloo Public Library and the to Pillar program at the House of Hope.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
NASA to send Cedar Falls native to the moon
Local News

NASA to send Cedar Falls native to the moon

  • Updated

The Artemis program, which will send the first woman and the next man to the lunar surface, is NASA’s effort to establish a sustainable presence on the Moon and continue deep space exploration in preparation to go to Mars.

+6
Trump awards Gable Presidential Medal of Freedom
Local News

Trump awards Gable Presidential Medal of Freedom

  • Updated

Monday morning in a ceremony attended by his wife, Kathy, daughters, Jenni, Molly, Annie and Mackenzie,  sons-in-laws and 13 grandchildren, Waterloo native Dan Gable received the Presidential Medal of Freedom  from President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

+3
Gun charges haunt shooting victim two decades later
Crime and Courts

Gun charges haunt shooting victim two decades later

  • Updated

Now 51 years old, Perpecto Rico Perez sits in the Linn County Jail in Cedar Rapids awaiting sentencing for a two-decade-old offense. A hearing is scheduled for December, and he faces up to 10 years in prison and will likely be sentenced to three years with removal from the country.

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Dec. 11

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News