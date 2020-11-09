Metro Briefs

Veterans event

at career center

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Career Center will host a drive-by event to welcome all veterans from 8:30-11 a.m. on Wednesday in its parking lot adjacent to Central Middle School at 1350 Katoski Drive in Waterloo.

Tents and tables will be set up and students will hand out cinnamon rolls and coffee in appreciation for veterans. Social distancing will be practiced at this event.

Veridian awards

$69K in grants

WATERLOO -- Veridian Credit Union awarded $69,000 in grants to 17 organizations across Iowa and eastern Nebraska.

Veridian awards Successful Financial Future Grants of up to $5,000 for general operating costs annually to nonprofit organizations who address barriers to financial stability through financial literacy and employment readiness. Applications for a new cycle of Successful Financial Future Grants will be available in January 2021. Details are available at: veridiancu.org/grants.

Ministry program

receives gift

WAVERLY -- O. Jay and Pat Tomson of Mason City gave a $200,000 challenge gift commitment to support students enrolled in the Accelerated Ministry Program at Wartburg College and Wartburg Theological Seminary.