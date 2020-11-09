Metro Briefs

Veterans event
at career center
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Career Center will host a drive-by event to welcome all veterans from 8:30-11 a.m. on Wednesday in its parking lot adjacent to Central Middle School at 1350 Katoski Drive in Waterloo.
Tents and tables will be set up and students will hand out cinnamon rolls and coffee in appreciation for veterans. Social distancing will be practiced at this event.
Veridian awards
$69K in grants
WATERLOO -- Veridian Credit Union awarded $69,000 in grants to 17 organizations across Iowa and eastern Nebraska.
Veridian awards Successful Financial Future Grants of up to $5,000 for general operating costs annually to nonprofit organizations who address barriers to financial stability through financial literacy and employment readiness. Applications for a new cycle of Successful Financial Future Grants will be available in January 2021. Details are available at: veridiancu.org/grants.
Ministry program
receives gift
WAVERLY -- O. Jay and Pat Tomson of Mason City gave a $200,000 challenge gift commitment to support students enrolled in the Accelerated Ministry Program at Wartburg College and Wartburg Theological Seminary.
The Accelerated Ministry Program is a partnership between Lutheran affiliated college and seminary, and streamlines the prep for pastoral ministry for first career students. It is funded by a nearly $500,000 grant from the Kern Family Foundation and more than $500,000 in scholarship gifts to date, including $375,000 from the Tomson's and more than $125,000 from other alumni and friends.
Veterans Day
set at Hy-Vee
WATERLOO -- Hy-Vee is hosting the Homefront Round Up annual fundraiser through Nov. 15 at more than 275 Hy-Vees across its eight-state region.
When customers are checking out, they are invited to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or any other amount. Donations are welcomed in store or online through Aisles Online. Hy-Vee will match all customer donations up to $100,000, with all proceeds benefiting Hope for the Warrior, Operation First Response, Puppy Jake Foundation, and the American Red Cross.
Hy-Vee will also commemorate Veterans Day on Wednesday by offering a free breakfast to all veterans and active duty members. Due to COVID-19, each breakfast will be packaged and available via drive-thru in the parking lot. In addition to the free breakfast, they will also receive 10% off their grocery total when shopping on Wednesday.
