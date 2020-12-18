Metro Briefs

Santa comes to Waterloo
WATERLOO — Santa Claus will return to Woodstock Road from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
The public is invited to greet Santa and his sleigh and enjoy the tree-lit street and holiday decor.
Test Iowa holiday hours
WATERLOO—Test Iowa’s site in Black Hawk County is located at 4121 Alexandra Drive, by the Home Depot store. They will be closed only on Friday, Dec. 25 for Christmas Day, and Friday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.
Sites will be open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Individuals who wish to be tested at the site must first complete an online assessment at testiowa.com and schedule an appointment.
CFU named best gaming ISP
CEDAR FALLS — PC Mag named CFU the fastest internet service provider in the country earlier this year. Now, the community-owned broadband network has earned another accolade — Best Gaming ISP — for 2021.
They measured the quality of connections to compare providers for the Best Gaming ISP award, and CFU’s network came out on top.
Vigil Monday for homeless
WATERLOO—A candlelight vigil service will be held by the Hospitality House at 6 p.m. Monday at Lincoln Park. This vigil remembers those who were homeless or had been guests of Hospitality House and passed away in 2020. Names will be read and a short prayer service ending with the Christmas song “Away in a Manger.”
Attendees are encouraged to bring warm gloves, hats, and coats which will be left in the park for those living unsheltered.
Masks are required and social distancing will apply.
Bird derby set Sunday
CEDAR FALLS—The Cedar Falls Gun Club is hosting a 50 bird derby with lunch provided at 12 p.m. Sunday at 6138 W. Cedar Wapsi Road. This free event is open to the public.
