Metro Briefs

Santa comes to Waterloo

WATERLOO — Santa Claus will return to Woodstock Road from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

The public is invited to greet Santa and his sleigh and enjoy the tree-lit street and holiday decor.

Test Iowa holiday hours

WATERLOO—Test Iowa’s site in Black Hawk County is located at 4121 Alexandra Drive, by the Home Depot store. They will be closed only on Friday, Dec. 25 for Christmas Day, and Friday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.

Sites will be open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Individuals who wish to be tested at the site must first complete an online assessment at testiowa.com and schedule an appointment.

CFU named best gaming ISP

CEDAR FALLS — PC Mag named CFU the fastest internet service provider in the country earlier this year. Now, the community-owned broadband network has earned another accolade — Best Gaming ISP — for 2021.

They measured the quality of connections to compare providers for the Best Gaming ISP award, and CFU’s network came out on top.

Vigil Monday for homeless