Metro Briefs

CBE hires

new staff

CEDAR FALLS—The following people have been recently hired by CBE: Frank Wacholtz as a project manager, JaTera Wiley as an IT business support analyst and Jill Sheesley as IT coordinator.

Seres promoted at Veridian

WATERLOO — Veridian Credit Union announces the promotion of Liz Seres to the position of manager of core systems.

Seres, a resident of Hudson, has worked with Veridian for 19 years. She was previously manager of card services.

CB&T hires branch manager

WATERLOO — Community Bank & Trust is announcing the addition of Michelle Meaney as branch manager at the Kimball Avenue location. She has a bachelors of arts degree in general communication from the University of Iowa and has over 16 years of banking experience.

East Hall seeks HOF nominations

WATERLOO — The Waterloo East High School Hall of Fame is extending the nomination period for its 2020 Hall of Fame awards. The deadline for nomination is Dec. 18.

Questions should be directed to East High Athletic Director Tim Moses at 433-2400.

