Metro Briefs

Results of student

food drive listed

WATERLOO - The Northeast Iowa Food Bank said the 2020 student food drive met its 100,000 meal goal, bringing in 107,937 meals from six Cedar Valley schools.

This year, schools were split into three divisions: small, medium, and large. The winners from this year's student food drive were Valley Lutheran (small division), Union High School (medium division) and Cedar Falls High School (large division). Other schools involved in the 2020 Student Food Drive include Waterloo East, Waterloo West, Hudson, and Waterloo Christian schools.

“The leadership these students have shown during this year’s Student Food Drive has been an inspiration to us all,” said Barbara Prather, executive director of the food bank. “Because of their leadership and hard work, we are one step closer to closing the Meal Gap by 2025. We thank these students for being examples not only for their schools, but for their whole communities.”

Walmart and John Deere sponsored the event.

