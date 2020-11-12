Metro Briefs

Results of student
food drive listed
WATERLOO - The Northeast Iowa Food Bank said the 2020 student food drive met its 100,000 meal goal, bringing in 107,937 meals from six Cedar Valley schools.
This year, schools were split into three divisions: small, medium, and large. The winners from this year's student food drive were Valley Lutheran (small division), Union High School (medium division) and Cedar Falls High School (large division). Other schools involved in the 2020 Student Food Drive include Waterloo East, Waterloo West, Hudson, and Waterloo Christian schools.
“The leadership these students have shown during this year’s Student Food Drive has been an inspiration to us all,” said Barbara Prather, executive director of the food bank. “Because of their leadership and hard work, we are one step closer to closing the Meal Gap by 2025. We thank these students for being examples not only for their schools, but for their whole communities.”
Walmart and John Deere sponsored the event.
Hartman holds
harvest hikes
CEDAR FALLS - Naturalists will lead participants on a hike through the woods from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at Hartman Reserve Nature Center to see if we can spot any critters that are common during this time of year. Registration is required. No walk-ins will be taken.
UNI Orchesis
holds fall show
CEDAR FALLS - Ochesis, the University of Northern Iowa dance company directed by Jason Schadt, will perform its fall show at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Oster Regent Theatre. Call 277-5283 for ticket information. Seating is limited and masks are required.
Family day
at Double Tap
CEDAR FALLS - Double Tap, 312 Main St., features 50 retro to current video games and pinball machines. Every Sunday from 2-8 p.m., bring the whole family out for fun, games, and pizza. All ages are allowed.
Grow Cedar Valley
event set Dec. 3
WATERLOO - Grow Cedar Valley will host Good Morning Cedar Valley, a quarterly event, from 8-9 a.m. Dec. 3 through Zoom. Updates will be given by Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green, Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, and Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman. There will also be briefings from Black Hawk County Supervisor Chairman Chris Schwartz; Tom Eachus, director of Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center; and Grow Cedar Valley President Cary Darrah.
Sponsors for this event are Cardinal Construction and Financial Resource Advisors. There is not cost to attend. Contact Bette Wubbena at bette@growcedarvalley.com or members.growcedarvalley.com/events.
