Metro Briefs for Oct. 20

CF Altrusa awards $2,000
CEDAR FALLS—The Cedar Falls chapter of Altrusa International recently awarded two $2,000 scholarships to qualifying students attending higher educational institutions within Black Hawk County. Recipients in 2020 are Athena Speller and Kristine Hoskinson.
Speller is completing work on her bachelor’s degree in social work at the University of Northern Iowa. Hoskinson is completing work towards becoming a licensed mental health counselor at the University of Northern Iowa.
SingleSpeed wins medal
WATERLOO — SingleSpeed Brewing Co. was awarded a gold medal at the 2020 Great American Beer Festival competition. The best beers in 91 beer categories were awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals during a virtual ceremony Oct. 16, hosted on The Brewing Network.
SingleSpeed was recognized in the session beer style category for its Tip the Calf, a sessionable take on their Tip the Cow (cocoa espresso milk stout-6.2% ABV).
SingleSpeed Brewing cooperates both a three-barrel nanobrewery in Cedar Falls as well as a 20-barrel brewhouse and taproom in Waterloo.
Waverly VFW dinner Oct. 27
WAVERLY — The VFW Post 2208 of Waverly will hold its annual membership dinner 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday at 1300 Fourth St. N.W.
The pork loin meal is free to members and auxiliary with a paid 2021 membership. WAVP Patriot Supporters with a 2021 supporter card are also invited to attend.
Because of COVID, this will be a to-go or dine-in meal. Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. Monday. You can place orders on the Post’s Facebook page or call to order and discuss pricing for nonmembers at 483-9287.
Foundation sets Windows event
WATERLOO—The Waterloo Community Foundation is offering “Windows on Waterloo.” The free Zoom presentation will feature Tom Eachus, executive director of the Black Hawk Grundy Mental Health Center.
The presentation will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 5. Email Michelle.Temeyer@wloocommunityfoundation.org for the link to this event. For more information, please call 883-6022.
Voting deadline dates Saturday
WATERLOO — The deadlines for requesting ballots by mail and for preregistering to vote at the polls are both Saturday. Ballot requests and registration forms must be received in the election office by that day, when the courthouse will be open from 8-5 p.m.
Voting hours at the Election Office, Room 210 of the Courthouse, 316 E. 5th St., Waterloo, are as follows: Until Oct. 30, weekdays 8-4:30 p.m.; Oct. 29, 8-7 p.m.; Oct. 31, 8-5 p.m.; Nov. 2, 8-5 p.m.
A mailed ballot must be received by Nov. 3, or postmarked on or before Nov. 2 or it will not be counted. Postmarks are not always affixed by the Post Office, so mail your absentee ballot early enough so that it arrives by Election Day. Even if the ballot is postmarked on time, mailed ballots must also be received in the Election Office by the receipt deadline of noon Nov. 9. Ballots received after the receipt deadline cannot be counted.
Absentee voters may track their ballots online at https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/absenteeballotstatus/absentee/search.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!