Metro Briefs for Oct. 20

A mailed ballot must be received by Nov. 3, or postmarked on or before Nov. 2 or it will not be counted. Postmarks are not always affixed by the Post Office, so mail your absentee ballot early enough so that it arrives by Election Day. Even if the ballot is postmarked on time, mailed ballots must also be received in the Election Office by the receipt deadline of noon Nov. 9. Ballots received after the receipt deadline cannot be counted.