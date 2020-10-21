Metro Briefs for Oct. 20

The pork loin meal is free to members and auxiliary with a paid 2021 membership. WAVP Patriot Supporters with a 2021 supporter card are also invited to attend.

Because of COVID, this will be a to-go or dine-in meal. Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. Monday. You can place orders on the Post’s Facebook page or call to order and discuss pricing for nonmembers at 483-9287.

Foundation sets Windows event

WATERLOO—The Waterloo Community Foundation is offering “Windows on Waterloo.” The free Zoom presentation will feature Tom Eachus, executive director of the Black Hawk Grundy Mental Health Center.

The presentation will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 5. Email Michelle.Temeyer@wloocommunityfoundation.org for the link to this event. For more information, please call 883-6022.

CF Altrusa awards $2,000

CEDAR FALLS—The Cedar Falls chapter of Altrusa International recently awarded two $2,000 scholarships to qualifying students attending higher educational institutions within Black Hawk County. Recipients in 2020 are Athena Speller and Kristine Hoskinson.