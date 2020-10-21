Metro Briefs for Oct. 20

Lions Club provides masks
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Lions Club donated $500 to an effort to provide reusable, cloth face masks to students in the Waterloo and Cedar Falls school districts.
The contribution was made to the CommuniCue Campaign led by Cedar Falls business Blue Barn BBW.
Mammograms offered
WATERLOO — MercyOne is offering free mammograms for women ages 40 and older who have cost barriers to receiving their yearly mammogram. Schedule an appointment by calling 292-2225.
SingleSpeed wins gold medal
WATERLOO—SingleSpeed Brewing Co. was awarded a gold medal at the 2020 Great American Beer Festival competition. The best beers in 91 beer categories were awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals during a virtual ceremony Oct. 16, hosted on The Brewing Network.
SingleSpeed was recognized in the session beer style category for its Tip the Calf, a sessionable take on their Tip the Cow (cocoa espresso milk stout-6.2% ABV).
SingleSpeed Brewing cooperates both a three-barrel nanobrewery in Cedar Falls as well as a 20-barrel brewhouse and taproom in Waterloo.
Waverly VFW dinner Oct. 27
WAVERLY — The VFW Post 2208 of Waverly will hold its annual membership dinner 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday at 1300 Fourth St. N.W.
The pork loin meal is free to members and auxiliary with a paid 2021 membership. WAVP Patriot Supporters with a 2021 supporter card are also invited to attend.
Because of COVID, this will be a to-go or dine-in meal. Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. Monday. You can place orders on the Post’s Facebook page or call to order and discuss pricing for nonmembers at 483-9287.
Foundation sets Windows event
WATERLOO—The Waterloo Community Foundation is offering “Windows on Waterloo.” The free Zoom presentation will feature Tom Eachus, executive director of the Black Hawk Grundy Mental Health Center.
The presentation will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 5. Email Michelle.Temeyer@wloocommunityfoundation.org for the link to this event. For more information, please call 883-6022.
CF Altrusa awards $2,000
CEDAR FALLS—The Cedar Falls chapter of Altrusa International recently awarded two $2,000 scholarships to qualifying students attending higher educational institutions within Black Hawk County. Recipients in 2020 are Athena Speller and Kristine Hoskinson.
Speller is completing work on her bachelor’s degree in social work at the University of Northern Iowa. Hoskinson is completing work towards becoming a licensed mental health counselor at the University of Northern Iowa.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!