Metro Briefs (copy)

Metro Briefs
Metro Briefs

Holiday garbage schedule set

WATERLOO — On Thursday, Dec. 24, there will be no garbage collection in Waterloo; makeup day is Wednesday, Dec. 23. On Friday, Dec. 25, there will be no pickup; Makeup day is Monday, Dec. 28.

On Thursday, Dec. 31, routes will run as normal. On Friday, Jan. 1, there will be no pickup. Makeup day is Monday, Jan. 4.

Hy-Vee to hire pharmacy techs

WATERLOO — Hy-Vee will hire 1,000 pharmacy technicians in its eight-state region. It is increasing its workforce to accommodate for COVID-19 testing and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hy-Vee will be hiring full- and part-time licensed pharmacy technicians. People can apply at: www.hy-vee.com/careers.

4-H receives COVID grant

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair board applied for COVID-19 relief financial assistance for the continuation of operations and received $25,000 from the state. Funds received will be invested directly back into the 4-H and fair scheduled for July 2021.

