Audubon Society meeting set

CEDAR FALLS -- The Prairie Rapids Audubon Society will feature John McCormick, award-winning nature photographer and retired computer scientist and geologist, at 7 p.m. Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church, Ninth and Main streets,.

McCormick will present "Nature Photography: From New Zealand to New Hartford." His photographs have been exhibited in several states and at a number of locations in the Cedar Valley. All are welcome.