Megan Thee Stallion speaks out, Elon Musk's plans for Twitter, and more trending topics

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion claims fellow rapper Tory Lanez offered her $1 million to keep quiet immediately after he allegedly shot her foot, and says she told authorities she stepped on glass because she was afraid police would open fire.
Megan was moved to tears as she recounted the 2020 incident during an interview that aired Monday on “CBS Mornings,” claiming Lanez opened fire following an argument after leaving a party at reality star Kylie Jenner’s house in Los Angeles.
“I look down at my feet and I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ I’m really bleeding,” Megan told host Gayle King during the emotional interview. Read more about what she said here:
Melissa Lucio
A Texas appeals court on Monday delayed the execution of a woman amid growing doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter in a case that has garnered the support of lawmakers, celebrities and even some of the jurors who sentenced her to death.
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted a request by Melissa Lucio’s lawyers for a stay of execution so a lower court can review her claims that new evidence would exonerate her. It was not immediately known when the lower court would begin reviewing her case. Read more here:
Elon Musk and Twitter
Elon Musk reached an agreement to buy Twitter for roughly $44 billion on Monday, promising a more lenient touch to policing content on the social media platform where he — the world's richest person — promotes his interests, attacks critics and opines on a wide range of issues to more than 83 million followers.
The outspoken Tesla CEO has said he wanted to own and privatize Twitter because he thinks it’s not living up to its potential as a platform for free speech. Read what he said here:
This morning's top headlines: Monday, April 25
After a secrecy-shrouded visit to Ukraine's capital, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Russia is failing in its war aims and “Ukraine is succeeding.” The trip by Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was the highest-level American visit to Kyiv since Russia invaded in late February. Blinken and Austin told Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy and his advisers the U.S. would provide more than $300 million in foreign military financing and had approved a $165 million sale of ammunition. Ukraine’s foreign minister praises the visit by Blinken and Lloyd. President Joe Biden also has announced his nomination of veteran diplomat Bridget Brink to serve as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.
French President Emmanuel Macron has comfortably won reelection to a second term. His victory Sunday triggered waves of relief among allies that France won’t abruptly shift course in the midst of a war in Ukraine from European and NATO efforts to punish and contain Russia. Macron's far-right rival, Marine Le Pen, has conceded defeat but she raised her game in this runoff, with her best-ever showing. The French presidential race has been overshadowed by the war in Ukraine and a surge in French support for extremist ideas. Macron is the first French leader in 20 years to win reelection. Macron still faces a battle to keep his parliamentary majority in France's legislative election in June.
Beijing authorities have announced they will conduct mass testing of most of the city's 21 million people as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparks worries among residents of a Shanghai-style lockdown. So far, 70 cases have been found in the Chinese capital since the outbreak surfaced Friday. Some residents are working from home and stocking up on food as a safeguard against the possibility that they could be confined to their homes, as has happened in multiple cities including the financial hub of Shanghai. Shanghai reported 51 deaths in the latest 24-hour period, topping 100 deaths from the ongoing outbreak. The country's borders remain largely closed as the economic impact from China's hard-line response to the pandemic continues to grow.
A coach who crosses himself before a game. A teacher who reads the Bible aloud before the bell rings. A coach who hosts an after-school Christian youth group in his home. Those were some of the hypothetical scenarios Supreme Court justices discussed Monday while hearing arguments about a former public high school football coach who wanted to kneel and pray on the field after games. The justices were wrestling with how to balance the religious and free speech rights of teachers and coaches with the rights of students not to feel pressured into participating in religious practices. The court’s conservative majority seemed sympathetic to the coach while its three liberals seemed more skeptical.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and top Republican challenger David Perdue are bickering over who was to blame for 2020 and 2021 Republican election losses in their first of three debates Sunday. Perdue is showcasing debunked claims that Democrats fraudulently won the 2020 presidential election. Kemp says he followed the law that Perdue lost his Senate seat because of weak record. The debates come as time grows short to persuade the many Georgia voters who will cast ballots ahead of election day May 24. Counties can begin mailing absentee ballots Monday. Early in-person voting begins May 2. Both Kemp and Perdue are telling supporters that they are the best Republican to defeat Democrat Stacey Abrams.
A Nigerian oil official says as many as 100 people may have died in an explosion at an illegal oil refinery in southeastern Nigeria. Two people suspected of involvement in the blast at the illegally run facility were being sought by police. Goodluck Opiah, the Imo state commissioner for petroleum resources, gave the death toll and said many victims died of severe burns. Although Nigeria is Africa’s largest producer of crude oil, its capacity has been limited by the chronic challenge of illegal refineries. President Muhammadu Buhari called the explosion on Friday night a “catastrophe and a national disaster.” He later said he has directed security forces to clamp down on such illegal operations.
On an unusually crowded weekend at movie theaters that featured a pricey Viking epic and Nicolas Cage playing himself, DreamWorks Animation’s “The Bad Guys” bested the field. That signals a continued resurgence for family moviegoing after a downturn during the pandemic. “The Bad Guys” debuted with $24 million in U.S. and Canada ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. That came despite steep competition for families from “Sonic The Hedgehog 2,” which stayed in second place with $15.2 million its third week of release. The weekend’s other new releases — Robert Eggers’ “The Northman” and the Cage-starring “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” — didn’t do as well but still fared reasonably solidly in their first weekend.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 16 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Phoenix Suns — playing without injured star Devin Booker — 118-103 in Game 4 on Sunday night to tie the first-round series.
Ross Chastain surged into the lead as he closed in on the checkered flag Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway to steal his second career Cup Series win. Chastain simply stayed in line over the final few laps as leader Erik Jones and reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson fought for the win. Larson made his attempt for the winning-pass on the final lap and Jones moved for the defensive block. Chastain just pointed his Chevrolet straight, slipped past the leaders and won for the second time in five races. Chastain and William Byron are the only multiple-race winners a quarter of the way through the Cup season.