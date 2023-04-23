WATERLOO -- Dr. Ian Parney, neurosurgeon, and Dr. Claudia Chou, palliative care specialist will present an educational event May 16 at Sunnyside Country Club in Waterloo, sponsored by the Gray Warriors.

The physicians, both from Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., will discuss "Brain Tumors: Surgery, Viruses, the Immune System and Palliative Care."

Health care professionals and interested public may attend. Nurses and radiological technologists will receive CE credit. The event includes dinner. Pre-registration is required More information can be found at graywarriors.org. Gray Warriors is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization providing grants to those in need while undergoing treatment for brain cancer/tumors. It was founded in memory of Chris J. Toneff and Colleen K. Toneff.