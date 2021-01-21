Supervisors eye overall tax rate cut, but max levy approved for now

Supervisor Craig White was absent Wednesday and Thursday. Other supervisors said they would wait until White's anticipated return Tuesday for final considerations.

Supervisor Dan Trelka said Thursday he still hoped to see at least $50,000 cut from the health department budget proposal.

"I get the impression now — and maybe I'm wrong — but we're on backside of COVID. Things are looking better," Trelka said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Supervisor Linda Laylin said it is the role of county supervisors to "scrutinize" budgets and "take a harder look at that and see what that impact is to taxpayers."

"We're not trying to be offensive to those department heads," Laylin said. "We certainly aren't doubting their integrity."

The department with the biggest ask for tax funds in next fiscal year is the treasurer’s office, which requested a nearly 125% increase from last fiscal year. Treasurer Rita Schmidt said the office took a revenue hit from decreased interest rates during COVID-19.