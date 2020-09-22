Mask mandate in Black Hawk County fails to pass

Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, county health director, said the health department already went "above and beyond" educating business, health care and education sectors, as well as community members in all areas of the county.

"I have to say, I take it very personally," Egbuonye said. "Public health has been politicized, and that has been unfair to us. It is very hard to protect the health of our citizens when public health has been politicized."

Trelka said he respects masking guidelines in businesses and cities, but would not support a countywide mandate.

"I believe in wearing a mask," he said Tuesday. "I do not believe in criminalizing not wearing a mask."

Nook said the mandate was needed to prevent the university from transitioning to online classes if COVID-19 cases surge. Students and employees are required to wear masks on campus, he said.

“We must continue to keep our businesses, schools and communities open and functioning, but it will take some additional sacrifice at this time," he said.