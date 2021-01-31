 Skip to main content
Man arrested in Cedar Falls after taking his kids, assaulting their mother during alleged break-in
CEDAR FALLS — A man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly breaking into a house, forcibly taking his kids and assaulting their mother.

Cedar Falls Police arrested the 22-year-old man, Deshaun Lee Jackson, around 8 p.m. Saturday. Police said they responded to a call about an in-progress kidnapping in the 1800 block of W. 8th Street. Jackson allegedly destroyed the cell phone owned by the children's mother.

Jackson is in Black Hawk County Jail for charges of felony first-degree burglary, domestic abuse assault and obstruction of emergency communications, according to police.  He is being held without bond for the first two charges, online records show.

