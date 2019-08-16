HUDSON — Zion Lutheran Church, rural Hudson, has printed a new cookbook, published in July.
Zion’s cookbook contains 615 recipes of the congregation, with many heritage recipes.
Cost is $20. Copies will be available at Zion’s annual Sandwich Supper, to be held at the church from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22.
The church is located at 5831 Grundy Road.
Cookbooks are also available by calling the church at 988-4543, or by calling Julie Sorensen at 269-4280 or Jan Brandhorst at 239-2657.
