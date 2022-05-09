 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Zelle receives ELCA physics scholarship

Wartburg College Logo - BizMo

WAVERLY -- Wartburg College sophomore Paul Zelle has been awarded a $5,000 Rossing Scholarship in physics from the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

Zelle, of Waverly, is pursuing a double major in computer science and physics. He also is active in multiple music ensembles on campus and hopes to find a career that combines his interests.

