Zelle receives ELCA physics scholarship

WAVERLY -- Wartburg College sophomore Paul Zelle has been awarded a $5,000 Rossing Scholarship in physics from the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
Zelle, of Waverly, is pursuing a double major in computer science and physics. He also is active in multiple music ensembles on campus and hopes to find a career that combines his interests.
Bremer Fair - 2
The Bremer County Fair Association was joined by Waverly city officials, to celebrate the milestone of starting the groundwork at the future site of the new fairgrounds.
Bremer Fair - 3
The Bremer County Fair Association was joined by 4-H members to celebrate the milestone of starting the groundwork at the future site of the new fairgrounds.
Bremer Fair - 4
4-H members celebrate the milestone of beginning groundwork at the future site of the new Bremer County Fairgrounds.
Bremer Fair - 5
The Bremer County Fair Association celebrated a milestone, the start of groundwork at the future site of the new fairgrounds.
