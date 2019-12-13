Fifth in a series on this year’s 20 Under 40 winners.
CEDAR FALLS — Zach Everman had an idea he couldn’t shake: launching his own business.
“It was always in the back of my head,” said the 33-year old. “As I was working and learning, … I began developing ideas about how I would create a space for other creative people like myself.”
He collected ideas and advice and sought new experiences, watching for how to do things well, differently and better.
He decided to take the risk.
In January 2014, Everman launched Pixel Labs with the aid of the University of Northern Iowa Business Incubator and production experience from two previous jobs.
“It started with just me and five to six clients and quickly snowballed — became more work than I could handle by myself,” he recalled.
Today, Pixel Labs is thriving, with 10 full- and part-time employees.
UNI Business and Community Services had “a massive impact” on Pixel Labs. As a result, Everman strives to ensure other entrepreneurs will receive support.
This includes the Pixel Labs internship program. He designed it to emphasize real world experiences he and other prospective employers seek in job candidates. This includes working directly with clients, hands-on project assignments and other opportunities.
“Zach has a novel approach with the internship program offered at Pixel Labs,” said Randy Pilkington, executive director of UNI Business and Community Services. “UNI students are given a nonprofit project they manage from inception to completion.”
Among the organizations served by Pixel Labs interns are Cedar Valley Association for Soft Trails, Cedar Bend Humane Society and Skate FAR, said Pilkington.
“This (program) allows the student to gain experience while providing value to a local nonprofits, as the project is provided at no cost,” he explained.
Pixel Labs employs up to one intern each in the areas of video production, graphic design and social media management. During a semester, each intern leads a promotional video project for her or his selected nonprofit.
“(The intern) has a real client,” Everman explained. “The organization gets a free video in exchange for being flexible with the intern and giving them feedback. The student gets a project that was entirely theirs. They develop the process, troubleshoot issues, brainstorm ideas and create the finished product.”
In addition to UNI, Everman, 33, wants Pixel Labs to do its part to drive growth in the Cedar Valley.
“I want my company to give back to the community that we work in,” he explained. “We’re too small to organize a huge event, but we try to do what we can.”
This includes volunteering, providing discounted services for 501c3 organizations and providing live video streaming for One Million Cups entrepreneurial events.
“I’m just giving back to the places that were supportive of me,” he said.
Everman believes his strong family support system is the key to his success. Before striking out with Pixel Labs, he sought advice from his parents and in-laws.
“Starting a business is not easy to do by yourself,” he said. “When I think about how much my wife does while I’m at work, it amazes me. She works for the company … and she works at home. She does way more work than I do to make everything function; she’s definitely a huge part of what (Pixel Labs has) done.”
Part of Everman’s job is traveling around the country for client meetings, video shoots and other work assignments. The foundation provided by his wife, Samantha, ensures he can balance his professional responsibilities and personal connections.
“It doesn’t just have to be adults who inspire you,” Everman said. “My kids want to do what I do; that motivates me. My kids are proud of what we’re doing. That’s the best feeling in the world.”
Camden Everman, 6, frequently tells his dad, “I’ll come work for you.”
Meanwhile, Kaylie Everman, 8, revealed her creative leanings while accompanying her dad on a Chicago video shoot.
“I’ve been teaching her how to take photos — composition, assessing details,” Everman recalled. “She pointed something out to me and said, ‘That caught my eye.’ It hit me: That was her demonstrating to me that she has an interest in the creative world.”
Such memories provide insight, he said.
“There’s a lot of long hours and extended travel,” Everman noted. “Just knowing that my kids know why I’m doing this makes it easier.”
