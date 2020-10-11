YWCA Women of Persimmon winners announced

WATERLOO – The YWCA has announced recipients of the 14th annual Women of Persimmon awards.

The awards recognize women, businesses and organizations who exemplify the YWCA mission and vision through their commitment to the community and service-before-self approach. It also serves as a fundraiser for the YWCA.

This year’s awards luncheon was canceled because of COVID-19. Winners were recognized during a virtual presentation on Oct. 5.

The 2020 Women of Persimmon Award recipients are:

Women of Persimmon Professional Woman – Jennifer Christiason

Women of Persimmon Volunteer – Doris Kelly

Women of Persimmon Young Woman of Tomorrow – Hannah Bockhaus

Women of Persimmon Youth Advocate – Sunni Kegebein

Women of Persimmon Organization that Empowers Women – Lincoln Savings Bank

The Jean Parker YWCA Woman of Persimmon – Robbie Fye Leach