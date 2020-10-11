 Skip to main content
YWCA Women of Persimmon winners announced
WATERLOO – The YWCA has announced recipients of the 14th annual Women of Persimmon awards.

The awards recognize women, businesses and organizations who exemplify the YWCA mission and vision through their commitment to the community and service-before-self approach. It also serves as a fundraiser for the YWCA.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: show your support

This year’s awards luncheon was canceled because of COVID-19. Winners were recognized during a virtual presentation on Oct. 5.

The 2020 Women of Persimmon Award recipients are:

  • Women of Persimmon Professional Woman – Jennifer Christiason
  • Women of Persimmon Volunteer – Doris Kelly
  • Women of Persimmon Young Woman of Tomorrow – Hannah Bockhaus
  • Women of Persimmon Youth Advocate – Sunni Kegebein
  • Women of Persimmon Organization that Empowers Women – Lincoln Savings Bank
  • The Jean Parker YWCA Woman of Persimmon – Robbie Fye Leach

Event sponsors were University of Northern Iowa, premiere sponsor; Allan College, Community Bank & Trust and Lincoln Savings Bank, friend sponsors; Denso International America Inc., First Community Trust, INVISION Architecture, Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo, MercyOne, Montage, Peoples Community Health, The Accel Group, Tyson Fresh Meat, Van Meter Inc., VGM Group, Viking Pump, Warren Transport and an anonymous sponsor, all as partner sponsors.

A video of the virtual presentation is available to view on the YWCA’s Facebook page.

For additional information, please contact Lucinda Mohr, executive director at 234-7589 or go to www.ywcabhc.org.

Women of Persimmon logo
