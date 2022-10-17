YWCA Week Without Violence workshop planned Wednesday

WATERLOO — The YWCA Black Hawk County will hold a workshop Wednesday as it marks the Week Without Violence.

The event will held from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Hawkeye Community College's Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center, 120 Jefferson St. Registration and coffee will begin at 8:30 a.m.

This year’s presentation is Recognizing the Roots of Violence: Addressing Anti-LGBTQ+ Ideologies and Supporting the LGBTQ+ Community. Registered nurse Jennifer Christiason will lead a discussion on learning about different identities, perspectives, and experiences in an ever-diversifying society and how that's important in being supportive of all people. She will talk about how that's particularly important when it comes to people who are stigmatized, marginalized and largely silenced.

Christiason will also clarify a common vocabulary on LGBTQ issues and discuss how misinformation, bias and hate speech leads to isolation, discrimination, injustice, and violence based on one’s gender identity and/or sexual orientation. The presentation will be followed by a panel of LGBTQ+ affirming faith leaders from a variety of religious organizations in the Cedar Valley. They will discuss the important role religion and clergy play in the spiritual health and overall well-being and safety of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Week Without Violence workshop is free and space is limited. For more information or to register, contact Cindy Mohr at (319) 234-7589 or lmohr@ywcabhc.org. Morning coffee and workshop materials are included in the registration fee.

NASW social work continuing education units and Iowa Board of Nursing continuing education unit are available for an additional cost.

The YWCA Week Without Violence is an annual national campaign highlighting practical and sustainable alternatives to violence in homes, schools, workplaces and communities. The YWCA Black Hawk County is joining more than 200 YWCA associations around the country in marking the week.