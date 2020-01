WATERLOO – The YWCA will offer an adult, child and infant first aid/ CPR/ AED class from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 25.

Classes are taught in a blended format with 2.5 hours being completed online prior to attending class in person. Cost is $50 for members and $60 for nonmembers.

Registration deadline is Jan. 23. For more information, call Syd Wille at 234-7589 or swille@ywcabhc.org or go to www.ywcabhc.org.

