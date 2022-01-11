YWCA to host fitness open house Wednesday and Thursday

WATERLOO –The YWCA’s “Commit To Be Fit” two-day open house is 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at 425 Lafayette St. Participants can tour the facility, try an adult fitness class, swim in the pool or use the Body Shop for free.
YWCA memberships will be available. Current members who renew membership by Jan. 31 will receive a fitness plan discount.
For more information, visit the YWCA, or contact Kaylee at 319-234-7598, ext. 233 or kvette@ywcabhc.org, or long onto the website at www.ywcabhc.org.