WATERLOO — The YWCA of Black Hawk County, along with nearly 300 YWCA associations around the country, will mark the 2018 YWCA Week Without Violence during October.
To recognize Week Without Violence, the YWCA of Black Hawk County will hold its annual workshop on Oct. 16 at the YWCA.
This year’s workshop topic is the impact of hate speech and its effect on the individuals and groups it is directed at as well as the effect on the community and society as a whole. This year’s workshop structure is:
- Morning session: “The Very Real Impact of Hate Speech,” Yolanda Spears, University of Iowa School of Social Work.
- Afternoon sessions: The first afternoon session is a panel of individuals from diverse backgrounds who will share their own personal stories of experiencing hate speech. The last afternoon session will be individuals from two communities sharing information on the successes and challenges of initiatives addressing hate speech in their communities.
The cost is $30 per person, $15 for students (must show student ID). CEUs are being applied for and will be an additional cost for social work and behavioral sciences if approved.
Contact Cindy Mohr for registration information, 234-7589, lmohr@ywcabhc.org. On-site continental breakfast and lunch and workshop materials are included in the registration fee.
