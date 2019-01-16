WATERLOO — The YWCA is seeking nominations for the 13th annual Cedar Valley Women of Persimmon awards.
The awards recognize women and organizations who work to create opportunities for women and girls and improve the lives of those who live in the Cedar Valley community.
These women and organizations are meant to exemplify the mission of the YWCA — to eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity.
Categories include Professional/Business Woman; Volunteer; Young Woman of Tomorrow (for women ages 18-25); Youth Advocate; and Business/Organization that Empowers Women.
Nominees must reside in, work in, volunteer in or attend school in Black Hawk County.
Deadline is Feb. 27, and nomination forms are available at the YWCA front office; online at www.ywcabhc.org; or by calling or emailing Cindy Mohr at 234-7589 or lmohr@ywcabhc.org.
Nominees will be recognized and winners announced at the YWCA’s annual Women of Persimmon luncheon on April 11 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Cedar Falls.
The public is welcome. Business sponsorship opportunities are available.
For more information, 234-7589.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.