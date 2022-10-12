YWCA executive director announces retirement

WATERLOO — Lucinda “Cindy” Mohr, executive director of the Young Women’s Christian Association Black Hawk County, will retire at the end of January 2023. Mohr has served in the role since 2005.

“We have accomplished much throughout the years, and we know there is still much work to be done as we work towards our mission and our vision,” Mohr said in a news release.

“I am known for saying that this is the best job I have ever had, and it is absolutely true, but I am keenly aware that I am but the current keeper of our YWCA’s legacy. It is because of the work of women before me, and those with me, that I am able to create, build, and add to legacy.”

The board of directors has established a search committee to find the next executive director.

“The board is very thankful for Cindy’s strong leadership through challenging times in our community and nation,’’ board president Tracey Schatz said in the release.

“She has led the YWCA Black Hawk County through economic uncertainty, social unrest and a global pandemic; always with the important mission of the YWCA as priority, ensuring that we have the programming and critical funding to meet the needs of our participants.”

The position will be advertised in newspapers and websites as well as the YWCA USA website. Officials say they are working to make a decision by the end of 2023.

Mohr will assist to help with the hiring and transition process.