YWCA executive director announces retirement

COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — Lucinda “Cindy” Mohr, executive director of the Young Women’s Christian Association Black Hawk County, will retire at the end of January 2023. Mohr has served in the role since 2005.
“We have accomplished much throughout the years, and we know there is still much work to be done as we work towards our mission and our vision,” Mohr said in a news release.
“I am known for saying that this is the best job I have ever had, and it is absolutely true, but I am keenly aware that I am but the current keeper of our YWCA’s legacy. It is because of the work of women before me, and those with me, that I am able to create, build, and add to legacy.”
The board of directors has established a search committee to find the next executive director.
“The board is very thankful for Cindy’s strong leadership through challenging times in our community and nation,’’ board president Tracey Schatz said in the release.
“She has led the YWCA Black Hawk County through economic uncertainty, social unrest and a global pandemic; always with the important mission of the YWCA as priority, ensuring that we have the programming and critical funding to meet the needs of our participants.”
The position will be advertised in newspapers and websites as well as the YWCA USA website. Officials say they are working to make a decision by the end of 2023.
Mohr will assist to help with the hiring and transition process.
Photos: 2022 UNI Homecoming Parade
UNI Homecoming 1
Kurt and Brenda Warner ride through the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade as VIPs in downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 2
The Panther Marching Band strolls through downtown Cedar Falls in the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 3
A crowd fills downtown Cedar Falls for the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 4
Kids await candy from parade floats during the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 5
Members of the International Student Promoters group march in the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 6
Members of the University of Northern Iowa Army ROTC Panther Battalion hand out candy in the homecoming parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 7
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 8
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 9
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 10
University of Northern Iowa alums Jim and Bonnie Raasch ride in the homecoming parade as Grand Marshalls in downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 11
Kurt and Brenda Warner ride through the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade as VIPs in downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 12
Kurt and Brenda Warner ride through the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade as VIPs in downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 13
Kurt and Brenda Warner ride through the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade as VIPs in downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 14
UNI Homecoming 16
Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green waves to the crod as the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 17
UNI Homecoming 18
UNI Homecoming 19
UNI Homecoming 20
UNI Homecoming 21
UNI Homecoming 22
UNI Homecoming 23
UNI Homecoming 24
UNI Homecoming 25
UNI Homecoming 26
UNI Homecoming 27
UNI Homecoming 28
VIDEO: UNI Homecoming Parade
