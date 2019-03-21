WATERLOO --- The YWCA Black Hawk County has announced the women and organizations who have been nominated for the 2019 YWCA Women of Persimmon awards.
This year’s nominees are: Vicki Angove, Nilvia Brownson, Mary L. Dutton, Amanda Goodman, LaTanya Graves, Kendall Helmer, Joshalyn Johnson and Chaveevah Ferguson, Christine Kemp, Heidi Kenkel, Patricia King, Chatara Mabry, Doreen Mingo, Allison Noggle, Yakira Sanders, UNI Women’s Athletics, UNI Women In Business, Stacy Van Gorp, Regina Weekley, Maureen White, Kristin Woods, and Jamisia Young.
This year marks 13 years of celebrating phenomenal women, businesses and organizations in the Cedar Valley who exemplify the YWCA mission to eliminate racism and empower women. Award categories include: Professional/Business Woman, Volunteer, Young Woman of Tomorrow, Youth Advocate, and Business/Organization that Empowers Women.
The awards luncheon will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 11 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Cedar Falls.
The cost to attend is $35 per person or a table of eight for $250. Reservation deadline is April 6. Women of Persimmon is open to the public with all proceeds from the event funding local YWCA programing that last year assisted more than 3,900 women, children and families in the Black Hawk County Community.
To make a reservation or for more information, contact Lucinda Mohr, executive director, at 234-7589 or visit go to www.ywcabhc.org or on Facebook. Sponsorship opportunities are also still available.
