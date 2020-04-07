YWCA Announces Cedar Valley Women of Persimmon nominees

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- The YWCA Black Hawk County is announcing the women and organizations who have been nominated for the 2020 YWCA Women of Persimmon awards.

This year’s nominees are Jen Alexander, Alpha Sigma Tau Sorority, Susan Backes, EditaBegic, Hannah Bockhaus, Elle Boeding, Faythe Brocka, Jennifer Christiason, Sarah Corkery, Amanda Weichers, Tara Estep, Lisa Gates, Jessica Heims, Katie Hillyer, Sunni Kegebien, Doris Kelley, Jennifer Laughlin-Stevenson, Lincoln Savings Bank, Judy Marshall, Micki McCracken, Lynn Neill, Allison Noggle, Bett Peterson, Helena Simmons, VGM’s Women in Leadership, Leslie Wilson, Nicole Winther and Kendra Wohlert.

Award categories include Professional/Business Woman, Volunteer, Young Woman of Tomorrow, Youth Advocate, and Business/Organization that Empowers Women.

Thee 14th annual Women of Persimmon luncheon has been postponed and is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. June 11 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Cedar Falls. The status of this event is being reviewed and assessed weekly and the YWCA will be notifying the community of any changes.

Women of Persimmon is open to the public with all proceeds from the event funding local YWCA programming that last year assisted more than 3,900 women, children and families in Black Hawk County.