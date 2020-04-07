YWCA Announces Cedar Valley Women of Persimmon nominees
0 comments
top story

YWCA Announces Cedar Valley Women of Persimmon nominees

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- The YWCA Black Hawk County is announcing the women and organizations who have been nominated for the 2020 YWCA Women of Persimmon awards.

This year’s nominees are Jen Alexander, Alpha Sigma Tau Sorority, Susan Backes, EditaBegic, Hannah Bockhaus, Elle Boeding, Faythe Brocka, Jennifer Christiason, Sarah Corkery, Amanda Weichers, Tara Estep, Lisa Gates, Jessica Heims, Katie Hillyer, Sunni Kegebien, Doris Kelley, Jennifer Laughlin-Stevenson, Lincoln Savings Bank, Judy Marshall, Micki McCracken, Lynn Neill, Allison Noggle, Bett Peterson, Helena Simmons, VGM’s Women in Leadership, Leslie Wilson, Nicole Winther and Kendra Wohlert.

Award categories include Professional/Business Woman, Volunteer, Young Woman of Tomorrow, Youth Advocate, and Business/Organization that Empowers Women.

Thee 14th annual Women of Persimmon luncheon has been postponed and is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. June 11 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Cedar Falls. The status of this event is being reviewed and assessed weekly and the YWCA will be notifying the community of any changes.

Women of Persimmon is open to the public with all proceeds from the event funding local YWCA programming that last year assisted more than 3,900 women, children and families in Black Hawk County.

For more information, call Lucinda Mohr at 234-7589 or go to www.ywcabhc.org.

Coronavirus update Northeast Iowa

Latest local coverage of the coronavirus  COVID-19 pandemic.

+4
Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County
Local News

Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County

  • Amie Rivers
  • Updated
  • 1

With just 12 positive cases, Black Hawk County continued to have a low rate of coronavirus infection relative to other counties in the state so far, but health officials warned that residents needed to continue following social distancing guidelines.

How parents can talk to kids about coronavirus
Local News
topical

How parents can talk to kids about coronavirus

  • Melody Parker
  • Updated
  • 0

School-age children may still feel overwhelmed, anxious and frightened by what’s happening in the world right now. Parents can help by talking to their kids and being calm, patient and reassuring. 

+3
Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project
Local News

Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project

  • Tim Jamison
  • Updated
  • 0

Martin Culpepper, a Waterloo East High School graduate, is now a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology working with a team that developed a rapid manufacturing process for face shields needed in the fight against coronavirus.

Food banks on front lines
Local News

Food banks on front lines

  • Amie Rivers
  • Updated
  • 0

"People ... have contacted us and said, 'You know what? I never thought I'd be in this situation, but I am.' And I said, 'That's what the Food Bank is here for.'"

Women of Persimmon logo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News