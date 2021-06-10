 Skip to main content
YWCA announces 15th annual Women of Persimmon award recipients
top story

YWCA announces 15th annual Women of Persimmon award recipients

Women of Persimmon 2021

The 2021 YWCA Women of Persimmon recipients are, from left, Amanda Mahncke, Felicia Carter on behalf of The Center of Attention, Jean Seeland, Lori Johnson, Julie Husband on behalf of Devin O’Loughlin, and Sasha Wohlpart.

 PHOTO COURTESY YWCA

WATERLOO -- The Women of Persimmon award winners were announced at a small luncheon in April.

For the 15th year, the YWCA presented the awards to local women who've made a difference in the Cedar Valley. The winners are: 

Amanda Mahncke -- Women of Persimmon Professional Woman

Lori Johnson -- Women of Persimmon Volunteer

Devin O'Loughlin -- Women of Persimmon Young Woman of Tomorrow

Jean Seeland -- Women of Persimmon Youth Advocate

The Center of Attention -- Women of Persimmon Organization that Empowers Women

Sasha Wohlpart -- Jean Parker YWCA Woman of Persimmon

Event sponsors were the University of Northern Iowa, Lincoln Savings Bank, Accel Foundation; First Community Trust; INVISION Architecture; Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo; Swisher & Cohrt, PLC; Van Meter, Inc.; and VGM Group.

A video of the presentation and a brief description of each nominee will be posted on the YWCA’s Facebook page.

