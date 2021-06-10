YWCA announces 15th annual Women of Persimmon award recipients

WATERLOO -- The Women of Persimmon award winners were announced at a small luncheon in April.

For the 15th year, the YWCA presented the awards to local women who've made a difference in the Cedar Valley. The winners are:

Amanda Mahncke -- Women of Persimmon Professional Woman

Lori Johnson -- Women of Persimmon Volunteer

Devin O'Loughlin -- Women of Persimmon Young Woman of Tomorrow

Jean Seeland -- Women of Persimmon Youth Advocate

The Center of Attention -- Women of Persimmon Organization that Empowers Women

Sasha Wohlpart -- Jean Parker YWCA Woman of Persimmon

Event sponsors were the University of Northern Iowa, Lincoln Savings Bank, Accel Foundation; First Community Trust; INVISION Architecture; Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo; Swisher & Cohrt, PLC; Van Meter, Inc.; and VGM Group.

A video of the presentation and a brief description of each nominee will be posted on the YWCA’s Facebook page.

