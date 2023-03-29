WATERLOO — The YWCA Black Hawk County announced the women and organizations who have been nominated for the 2023 YWCA Women of Persimmon awards.

This year's nominees are Barbara Anderson, Lexi Gause, Susie Hines, Desirae Holmes, Jean Hoy, Chiquita Loveless, Jeanne Olson, Lisa Sesterhenn, Dusky Steele, Tanya Warren, Maggie Watkins, Hawkeye Community College, Jesse Cosby Center, SHIPHT and VGM Group Inc.

This year’s fundraising luncheon marks 17 years of celebrating women, businesses and organizations in the Cedar Valley who exemplify the YWCA mission to eliminate racism and empower women. According to a news release, these nominees have not only shaped the Cedar Valley community with their talents and passions, but they have also made an immeasurable difference. Award categories include: Professional/Business Woman, Volunteer, Young Woman of Tomorrow, Youth Advocate, and Business/Organization that Empowers Women.

Award recipients will be announced at the Women of Persimmon luncheon which will be held 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 13 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Cedar Falls.

The cost to attend is $35 per person or $250 for a table of eight. The reservation deadline is April 10.

All proceeds fund local YWCA programming in Black Hawk County.

For more information, contact Executive Director Lucinda Mohr at (319) 234-7589 extension 227.

