Boundary Waters

The 2012 Boundary Waters crew. Buchanan County Conservation is offering another trip this summer.

HAZLETON — Buchanan County Conservation will offer a Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness youth canoe trek from Aug. 3-10 for young people ages 14-18.

Participants will explore the Boundary Waters wilderness in northeast Minnesota. Tents, backpacks, canoes, cooking gear, food and transportation from Fontana Interpretive Nature Center are all provided.

Youths interested in this trip are asked to submit a two to three paragraphs explaining why they are interested, what they think they might gain and what they think “wilderness” means to Sondra Cabell at scabell@co.buchanan.ia.us. Participant selection will be made by May 1.

Stipends and scholarships are available to help offset costs.

Go to www.buchanan countyparks.com for information.

