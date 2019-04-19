HAZLETON — Buchanan County Conservation will offer a Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness youth canoe trek from Aug. 3-10 for young people ages 14-18.
Participants will explore the Boundary Waters wilderness in northeast Minnesota. Tents, backpacks, canoes, cooking gear, food and transportation from Fontana Interpretive Nature Center are all provided.
Youths interested in this trip are asked to submit a two to three paragraphs explaining why they are interested, what they think they might gain and what they think “wilderness” means to Sondra Cabell at scabell@co.buchanan.ia.us. Participant selection will be made by May 1.
Stipends and scholarships are available to help offset costs.
Go to www.buchanan countyparks.com for information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.