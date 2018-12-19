CEDAR FALLS — An elf’s orientation speech to trainees, an angelic Christmas choir in heaven and a modern version of “We Three Kings” are among “Christmas Stories” being told tonight and Thursday.
The show will be performed from 7 to 9 p.m. both nights at the Cedar Falls Woman’s Club, 304 Clay St. There will be cookies and hot cocoa served.
Cedar Valley Youth Theatre is a cooperative that introduces students and families to “the transformative power of live theater,” says Director Bob Filippone. Previous shows include “Little Women,” and Filippone also directed “13” the musical in August for Cedar Falls Community Theatre.
The “Christmas Stories” production is a fundraiser for Cedar Valley Youth Theatre’s spring production, “Godspell.”
“The group of kids that I’ve done shows with in the past were interested in working on something at Christmas and came up with about eight short Christmas-related scenes and four or five songs that we fit together to come up with the title of the show,” he explains.
Scenes, monologues and songs run the gamut from dramatic and comedic to serious and quirky, including “Christmas Time is Here,” “Deck the Halls with,” “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” “iphone,” “Marshmallow World,” “Beautiful City,” “Mrs. Claus,” “Once Upon a December,” “Leaping Kings,” “Elf Inspector Brumbly,” “Merry Christmas” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”
There are 10 cast members: Lily Gast, Gena Marie Koinzan, Michaella Koinzan, Erin McRae, Alexandria Mullnix, Lily Myers, Andrew Oleson, Ava Torres, Megan Wheelock and Abby Zeets.
In addition to “Godspell,” the Cedar Valley Youth Theatre is planning to perform a summer production of“School of Rock” at the Oster Regent Theatre. The theater company is Filippone’s push to create more performing opportunities for young people and a consistent youth theater program in collaboration with CFCT.
