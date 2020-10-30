Youth sports leader tries to unseat veteran Buchanan County supervisor

INDEPENDENCE — Two candidates are vying for a seat on the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors on the Nov. 3 ballot.
The role includes policymaking, administering county programs and exerting authority over the county budget. The board meets in scheduled session at 9 a.m. every Monday in the Supervisors Chambers of the Buchanan County Courthouse.
Joe Payne
A lifelong Buchanan County resident, Democrat Joe Payne said he’d like to see new faces and fresh voices on the board. Born and raised in Quasqueton, Payne now lives in Independence.
“I decided to run for supervisor to bring fresh and new ideas into our communities in an economical and fair way. We’ve got to listen to the people a little bit more, and I just don’t think that’s happening right now,” he said.
He unsuccessfully ran for the same role two years ago.
Payne, 52, said his job has given him ample experience running an operation during a pandemic. He is a regional director of the Youth Sports Foundation based out of Muscatine, and formerly was a sales manager for 14 years and a CNC manager at Triangle Plastics for 11 years.
“When it comes to the pandemic, I believe I’ve probably been through the worst of it. I’m able to answer questions more effectively and help out that way,” he said.
Payne said he has implemented several safety protocols to combat the spread of COVID-19 and worked with several health departments to become knowledgeable on the coronavirus.
“You’ve got to head the problem off before it happens,” he said, noting flexibility has been key during unprecedented times.
Payne also is a St. John’s Catholic Church member, Building Direction for Families board member and current chairperson, Quasqueton Historical Society member, Veteran’s Memorial Fund sponsor and treasurer and organizer of the Independence Youth Football Program.
He said one of his priorities is to improve infrastructure in Buchanan County, including bridges and roads.
“Bridges in Buchanan County and the whole state of Iowa are in sad shape,” he said.
He’d also like to make the courthouse more accessible and user-friendly for everyone.
“I value the morals of being honest, being transparent, and being fair. I have an open door policy, and look forward to listening to the people and bringing back solutions.”
Clayton Ohrt
Vying for his seat on the board, Republican Clayton Ohrt said his experience has proven he’s a successful leader with service on 14 boards and commissions, as a community volunteer and a Vietnam veteran.
He said his goal is to ensure Buchanan County is a desirable place for families to live, work and seek opportunities. He strives “to have county government operate efficient and friendly” and for the “county to be known as a safe and healthy place to live,” he said.
He has served as Liberty Township trustee for 20 years, is a past three-term Quasqueton councilman and a past school board member at East Buchanan School. He is the CEO for Regional Iowa Workforce Development, Buchanan County Economic Development commissioner and an Iowa Northland Regional Council of Government member.
He has held officer positions at the American Legion at the post and county level, was chairman and organizer for a Buchanan County Veterans Honor Flight fundraising effort and serves on the Freedom Rock committee and the Buchanan County Veterans Memorial.
He also is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Farm Bureau, N.R.A, Pheasants Forever and Iowa Heritage Foundation. He has received the State of Iowa Governor’s “Gold Star Award,” Buchanan County Iowa Soil Conservation Award for owner/operator division and the Landowner in Conservation Award from Pheasants Forever.
Born and raised on a farm in Buchanan County, Ohrt is a retired state employee and owns and lives on a farm southeast of Independence.
He served in the U.S. Navy and in Vietnam during the war. He also has owned and managed a retail and service business and was a skilled tradesman at John Deere.
Ohrt said he would continue progress on improving roads, bridges and infrastructure in the county and ensuring possibilities for economic growth.
If elected, Ohrt said he would work to not raise taxes but to still provide attractive services. Ohrt said his motto for governing is to be “pro-active” and not “re-active.”
