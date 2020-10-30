Youth sports leader tries to unseat veteran Buchanan County supervisor

INDEPENDENCE — Two candidates are vying for a seat on the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors on the Nov. 3 ballot.

The role includes policymaking, administering county programs and exerting authority over the county budget. The board meets in scheduled session at 9 a.m. every Monday in the Supervisors Chambers of the Buchanan County Courthouse.

Joe Payne

A lifelong Buchanan County resident, Democrat Joe Payne said he’d like to see new faces and fresh voices on the board. Born and raised in Quasqueton, Payne now lives in Independence.

“I decided to run for supervisor to bring fresh and new ideas into our communities in an economical and fair way. We’ve got to listen to the people a little bit more, and I just don’t think that’s happening right now,” he said.

He unsuccessfully ran for the same role two years ago.

Payne, 52, said his job has given him ample experience running an operation during a pandemic. He is a regional director of the Youth Sports Foundation based out of Muscatine, and formerly was a sales manager for 14 years and a CNC manager at Triangle Plastics for 11 years.