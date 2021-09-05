Youth orchestra back at UNI after COVID hiatus

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But Chiles doesn’t want orchestra teachers from around the Cedar Valley to think of NIYO as “elite.” He just wants students who have a passion for it, regardless of how long they’ve been playing. He didn’t start playing the viola until seventh grade and is now a professional musician.

“I will create the elite; I don’t need them to come in at that level,” he said. “I just need them to have lessons — which we have scholarships for lessons — and I need them to work.”

Phillip Boesen, a junior at Waterloo West, started playing the violin in sixth grade — a bit late compared with some of the other students at the Summer Institute. Some began playing instruments in pre-K.

Chiles said Boesen has blossomed right alongside those peers, and Boesen said Chiles was a big part of that.

“It’s a learning experience. You get harder music, and you can challenge yourself by playing that music,” Boesen said. “He really pushes us to strive further and to challenge ourselves.”

The free Summer Institute also opened Sawyar Heidemann’s eyes to the possibility of auditioning for NIYO in the fall. The Waverly-Shell Rock junior notes she was “looking into it recently” after picking up the violin on a whim, when the middle school’s orchestra teacher suggested it.