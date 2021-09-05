Youth orchestra back at UNI after COVID hiatus

CEDAR FALLS — Elliot Purdum was looking forward to auditioning last year for the first time for the Northern Iowa Youth Orchestra, or NIYO, before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the season.
To prepare for this year’s season after the hiatus, the sophomore at Cedar Falls High School and several other high school students who play string instruments — Purdum plays the cello — were happy to play in a sort of preseason orchestra, the Summer Institute, held for the first time in August.
“We really haven’t been playing in orchestras for a year and a half,” Purdum said.
As the group finished its final practice before a concert wrapping up their two-week camp, it didn’t sound like a group of 20 teenagers that had forgotten how to make music together during COVID at all — surprising even their conductor, John Chiles.
“I was originally going to treat this orchestra a little kinder” than his usual “tough-love” self that comes out during the NIYO season, Chiles said.
But he didn’t — “and they rose up to the occasion,” he said. “Which means I’m going to have a really good NIYO this year, I can tell.”
NIYO was “resurrected” by Chiles seven years ago, a University of Northern Iowa Suzuki School-affiliated, audition-only orchestra for students older than 14. It has a fall and a spring season, holds a side-by-side concert with wcfsymphony, and tours Iowa.
But Chiles doesn’t want orchestra teachers from around the Cedar Valley to think of NIYO as “elite.” He just wants students who have a passion for it, regardless of how long they’ve been playing. He didn’t start playing the viola until seventh grade and is now a professional musician.
“I will create the elite; I don’t need them to come in at that level,” he said. “I just need them to have lessons — which we have scholarships for lessons — and I need them to work.”
Phillip Boesen, a junior at Waterloo West, started playing the violin in sixth grade — a bit late compared with some of the other students at the Summer Institute. Some began playing instruments in pre-K.
Chiles said Boesen has blossomed right alongside those peers, and Boesen said Chiles was a big part of that.
“It’s a learning experience. You get harder music, and you can challenge yourself by playing that music,” Boesen said. “He really pushes us to strive further and to challenge ourselves.”
The free Summer Institute also opened Sawyar Heidemann’s eyes to the possibility of auditioning for NIYO in the fall. The Waverly-Shell Rock junior notes she was “looking into it recently” after picking up the violin on a whim, when the middle school’s orchestra teacher suggested it.
“I think it’s a good learning opportunity. I can notice the difference between two weeks ago and now,” she said.
Though it was a COVID workaround, Chiles now wants to hold the Summer Institute each year, seeing it as good preparation for NIYO, which begins its auditions Sept. 13. For those who can’t afford the $350 fee, or need help with transportation, Chiles said help is available.
“When those kids go, they’re going to be leaders now, and that’s what we need,” Chiles said.