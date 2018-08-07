CEDAR FALLS — Chris Kroeger was in Los Angeles when his dad, Gary, called and urged him to return home and audition for a role in “13 the musical.”
“It seemed like a different kind of musical, so I leapt at the opportunity to see if a 19-year-old would be cast as a 13-year-old,” Kroeger says, laughing. “This is my kind of humor — not afraid of pushing some buttons. I like the music, as well.”
Bob Filippone is in the director’s chair for the Cedar Falls Community Theatre musical. Performances are Thursday through Sunday at the Oster Regent Theatre.
“There’s lots of singing and dancing, some fun comical parts and it all deals with teen angst,” says Filippone.
Filippone recently directed “Little Women” at the Cedar Falls Woman’s Club and directed “13” in Des Moines. This show is part of Filippone’s push to “create more performing opportunities for young people, a consistent youth theater program at CFCT,” he says.
Oster Regent Theatre General Manager John Luzaich describes “13” as “part of an initiative with an intentional youth focus that started with many youth actors in ‘Bye Bye Birdie.’ This is not children’s theater, but youth — teenagers. In fact, the entire cast of 23 actors is teenagers, which brings a lot of energy to rehearsal and performance,” he says.
The original, rock-oriented musical “13” with music and lyrics by Tony award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown and book by Dan Elish and Robert Horn is the only Broadway musical to feature a cast and band composed entirely of teenagers. It opened in 2008 and closed after 105 performances.
There are 24 cast members in the show ranging in age from 12 to 20. Music directors are Daniel Gast and Rosemary Gast. The choreographer is Glori Dei Filippone, Filiponne’s daughter, a sophomore at NYU School of the Arts in New York City.
Kroeger plays Evan Goldman, the central character. He’s on the cusp of turning 13 when his parents get divorced, and he and his mom move from New York City to a sleepy Indiana town. Goldman is planning for his Bar Mitzvah, which he wants to be the coolest party ever. Now he has to make new friends, hopefully with the coolest kids in school so they’ll come to his party. In the course of the musical, Evan realizes the kids who care about him the most are the geeks, outcasts and others he didn’t plan to invite.
“Everyone who aspires to be an actor finds parallels between themselves and their character. I moved four times in three years and know what it’s like trying to fit in with new people. My parents split up, so I can relate to that too. It’s so much fun trying to define the character and put my own life experiences into the role,” explains Kroeger, who will be a sophomore at the American Academy of Dramatic Art in Los Angeles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Okay I'm confused. First of all it says the entire cast of 23 is all teenagers. Then it says there are 24 cast members, and they range in age from 12 to 20. So are there 23 or 24 cast members? And last I knew, neither 12 nor 20 are considered teenagers. Also, does anyone know what this play would be rated if it were a movie? We have gone to some plays that were promoted as being family friendly, and were shocked by how raunchy they were.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.