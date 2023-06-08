WATERLOO — Some of the Cedar Valley’s youngest artists showcased a unique art installation Tuesday — one that invited visitors to close their eyes and “please touch” for a change.

The Youth Art Team presented its annual large-scale art installation. This year’s project, a collaboration with Iowa Educational Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired, focused on the different ways the visually impaired experience art.

The local nonprofit aims to create lifelong relationships between children ages 5-18 and the community through art. Its leadership team, some of the oldest artists in the program called the Imagination Coalition, selected this project more than a year ago.

Coalition member Viviana Lopez, 16, said the project was as much about sharing the experiences of the visually impaired as it was about the artists’ own creations.

“We wanted to give other people the chance to see how others live,” she said. “It’s not an everyday experience ... You get to see how people who don’t get to see live and how they operate.”

Starting last fall, the group met on Sunday afternoons to learn about the experiences of visually impaired people and to create their own artwork based on those experiences. Their work culminated in the exhibition at the Youth Art Team’s headquarters at 325 E. Park Ave.

Upon entering the building, guests were handed a slip of paper with a number to queue to enter the central part of the exhibition, a roughly six-foot-wide cube structure enveloped in black curtains that the artists referred to simply as “the room.”

The room is a space the artists created to simulate total blindness and to give all people, no matter their level of sight, an opportunity to experience art through touch, smell and sound. Upon pulling aside the curtains and stepping into the dark room, guests had a minute and a half each to run their hands over the four textured walls, feeling different fabrics from smooth silk to a rougher felt material.

Ccents of different essential oils permeated the room, and a playful piano tune sounded from one corner. As a whole, the experience was meant to invoke feelings of home, coziness and belonging.

Elena Lopez, 17 and Viviana’s sister, is the oldest member of Youth Art Team. Creating the room for the public stands out as a unique part of her years with the program.

“First we had artwork, and we were just going to put it in a classroom. Then the idea came up, let’s build a room,” she said.

“Usually it’s just us in the arts center, coming every Sunday, and no one else would be here,” she said. “I knew that one day people would come in, so seeing it now is really exciting.”

Approximately 125 people attended. Adel Kessler, a former special education teacher, wore a Youth Art Team shirt she purchased at a previous event.

“It’s just an incredible program,” she said. “Every single one of the kids was wonderful to interact with, and it’s just great seeing them and all of their hard work here tonight.”

When not immersed in the room, guests participated in a number of stations led by the artists, who taught attendees to write their names in Braille and create textured artworks using a variety of fabric and paper scraps.

Tables also displayed works created by students at IESBVI who are blind or have impaired vision. Guests were encouraged to touch the canvases, which were covered with a variety of media including paint, sawdust, Braille dots and salt, all used to create unique textures.

A popular feature were the glasses Youth Art Team members created to simulate different vision impairments, including cataracts, tunnel vision and total blindness. The public could take the glasses around the installation and experience the artwork through the lenses of different vision impairments.

The glasses were inspired by one of many educational opportunities the group had last fall when preparing for the project. IESBVI visited with the students and brought simulation goggles to show the students the wide spectrum of visual impairments. It was the students’ decision to bring that experience to a wider audience by creating their own versions of the goggles using plastic pairs of safety glasses covered with different materials such as plastic wrap and duct tape.

The group also met virtually with two artists, John Bramblitt, a Texas-based painter with total blindness, and Jill Wells, a Des Moines artist whose brother lost his sight. They also heard from the friend of a volunteer who is blind, allowing the students to ask honest questions to fully understand the lifestyles of people with vision impairments and how they engage with art.

Youth Art Team is made up of 50-65 students, three staff members, and a large group of volunteers. Staff members emphasized the leading role students take in their projects.

“We aren’t calling the shots,” said Heather Skeens, operations and development director. “They make all the decisions. That group of students, the Imagination Coalition, is really our leadership group.

“It’s youth driven,” she added. “It’s all about them, but we use art as the cohesive strategy.”

Although the exhibition is over, the young leaders in Youth Art Team aren’t finished using what they learned to educate others.

“This is only the first step in the project,” said 14-year-old Sophie Matlock, a member of the Imagination Coalition who has been a part of the Youth Art Team since she was in third grade.

“This room is our first milestone, there’s going to be many to hit along the way. We got to this room because we wanted people who aren’t blind or visually impaired, or even if they are, to be able to know what it feels like to use your other senses other than sight,” she said.

“Eventually at the end of this project, we want to have teachers who teach visually impaired students be able to have an art lesson that they can teach in class.”

More information on the program can be found online at youthartteam.com.

