Youth injured in ATV crash near Clermont

CLERMONT – One person has been flown to a Minnesota hospital following an ATV crash in Fayette County on Sunday.

Two youths were riding an ATV at a home on Great River Road near Clermont around 12:30 p.m. Sunday when the Yamaha Grizzly 450 rolled while the driver was going down a hill, and both were ejected, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. The driver was pinned under the vehicle.

One of the youths was transported to Palmer Hospital by Tri-State Ambulance and then was flown by Gundersen Air to Mayo Hospital in Rochester, Minn.

Fayette County deputies were assisted by the Clermont Fire Department. This accident remains under investigation.

