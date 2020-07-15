Youth injured in ATV crash near Clermont

CLERMONT – One person has been flown to a Minnesota hospital following an ATV crash in Fayette County on Sunday.
Two youths were riding an ATV at a home on Great River Road near Clermont around 12:30 p.m. Sunday when the Yamaha Grizzly 450 rolled while the driver was going down a hill, and both were ejected, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. The driver was pinned under the vehicle.
One of the youths was transported to Palmer Hospital by Tri-State Ambulance and then was flown by Gundersen Air to Mayo Hospital in Rochester, Minn.
Fayette County deputies were assisted by the Clermont Fire Department. This accident remains under investigation.
WATCH NOW: Courier rescue videos
WATCH NOW: Courier rescue videos
From the Courier archives: Videos of emergency workers and good Samaritans pulling off dramatic rescues in the Cedar Valley.
Two fishermen rescued a dog from the Cedar River near downtown Waterloo, Iowa, on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.
A man on a personal watercraft ran into trouble while traveling on the flooded Cedar River near Evansdale, Iowa, on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016. Cr…
An afternoon voyage ended in a rescue for a Waterloo couple July 2, 2015.
Bodycam video shows Buchanan County, Iowa, deputies and Independence police rescue a man trapped in a burning house on March 2, 2019.
Raw footage of firefighters rescuing a driver from an overturned truck following a collision on Highway 218 south of Washburn, Iowa. April 1, 2014.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.