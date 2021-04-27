 Skip to main content
Youth Council to collect donations for Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center
Youth Council to collect donations for Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center

Waterloo Youth City Council Oct. 19, 2020

Members of the Waterloo Youth City Council take a photo together on Oct. 19, 2020, the day they were officially sworn in by Mayor Quentin Hart.

 Rylee Bouldon Courtesy to The Courier

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Youth City Council will hold a collection drive to benefit the Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center and its patients.

Anyone interested in donating daily medication boxes, adult coloring books, calendars, journals, stress balls, dice, playing cards, positive movies, CD's, or colored pencils should take them to the donation box at the Cedar Valley Sportsplex at 300 Jefferson St. The collection will run until May 14.

