Youth Council to collect donations for Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Youth City Council will hold a collection drive to benefit the Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center and its patients.

Anyone interested in donating daily medication boxes, adult coloring books, calendars, journals, stress balls, dice, playing cards, positive movies, CD's, or colored pencils should take them to the donation box at the Cedar Valley Sportsplex at 300 Jefferson St. The collection will run until May 14.