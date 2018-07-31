WATERLOO — Each colorful panel newly adorning the inside of the Fourth Street pedestrian bridge had its own unique style, done by a different pre-teen artist. But Heidi Fuchtman was more interested in how each panel bridged the gap.
That’s exactly why they picked a bridge in the first place.
Each student — a member of the Youth Art Team in Waterloo — discussed their pieces and how they fit together Friday afternoon during an unveiling of the latest 18 panels designed and painted over the course of a one-week Youth Art Team summer camp.
“We talked about how important this bridge is to the community,” said Fuchtman, the director of the Youth Art Team. “What we’re doing is building bridges through art.”
Around 40 students, working on different sections in four summer camps, have helped bring art to the Fourth Street pedestrian bridge that, just a year ago, only sported vandalized graffiti. Many of the artists had never even walked across the bridge before, said Fuchtman.
Instead of graffiti, the bridge now features nearly 400 feet of bold-colored murals of planets, fish, inspirational phrases and abstract shapes.
“I think it turned out really good,” said soon-to-be Hansen Elementary fifth-grader Marie Darst. She designed an abstract line drawing she said resembles a lake from the air.
“I feel happy about it,” Darst said, of knowing people would be walking by every day to see her art. “If they’re in a bad mood, they might have better spirits.”
She and eight other students ages 9 to 13 worked on their designs for three hours each day for a week, working separately and together.
“It’s an important age when it comes to creativity,” said Ahmad Madlock, a 14-year-old Peet Junior High student who helped guide the younger kids. “This definitely gives them the opportunity to express themselves.”
The camps were assisted by other artists and volunteers such as VGM’s marketing department.
“I feel so lucky to get to work with these kids,” Fuchtman said. “They’re so brilliant, the way they see the world, and I think we get older and forget that.”
