Youth Art Team prepares gift of art activities for community

WATERLOO — The Youth Art Team keeps rolling out new work. Faced with coronavirus-related challenges, the organization pivoted to engage area student artists online weekly to create, share and inspire the community with a gift of art activities for all ages.
“Young people are generous – especially young artists,” said Heidi Fuchtman, executive and creative director. “All of the artists felt it was important for their work to have a positive impact on people’s lives right now.”
Youth Art Team brings together students from diverse life situations to complete exceptional works of art through a process that values student voices in decision-making. More than 300 student artists have served the community through Youth Art Team in its 10-year history. Hundreds of additional young artists have been reached through community events.
In March, 35 artists ages 5-16, began meeting virtually once a week in smaller groups after the coronavirus changed plans. These artists brainstormed project ideas together before settling on one per group.
One group created a set of activities they call “Journey of Art” that includes coloring pages, mazes, and trickier surprises for both kids and adults. These games and activities will be available on the Youth Art Team website at no cost. Interested individuals, families, congregations, and organizations can sign up at youthartteam.com to receive notice when they are released.
Two groups decided to draw individual and family portraits as gifts for assisted living residents and their loved ones during this difficult time of separation. Working with local organizations and individuals, artists are drawing from photos provided by the families.
Two other groups are designing board games that can be played by people of all ages, printed, or made by following how-to instructions that require only paper and pencil.
Cederick Matlock, 10, worked to help make a themed game board that his group chose. “We all worked together virtually and had fun making the game board.”
Youth Art Team’s yearlong, collaborative project, Peace Together, was interrupted when schools closed due to the coronavirus. The project will eventually result in nine large-scale portraits created by the 150 artists who painted the “Our Freedom Story” mural along the Cedar River in Waterloo one year ago. The portraits will visualize stories from the civil rights movement in the Cedar Valley. The first, of Jimmie Porter, was unveiled at the Black History Showcase in February.
The organization received nonprofit status in 2019, making it eligible to apply for and receive additional grant funding. It appointed new members to the board of directors and added staff to help sustain its long-term growth.
Youth Art Team has received support from a broad range of funders including: the Guernsey Charitable Foundation, R.J. McElroy Foundation, Black Hawk County Gaming Association, Iowa Arts & Culture Emergency Relief Fund, Otto Schoitz Foundation, Gallagher Family Foundation, and US Bank.
“We appreciate the community support that has made this growth possible,” Fuchtman said. The Youth Art Team also relies on individual donors to sustain it and encourages others to join in at youthartteam.com/donate.
The Youth Art Team 2020 board of directors are: Pat Oehler, president; Endya Johnson, vice president; Kristina Kofoot, secretary; Danny Laudick, treasurer; along with Chris Corkery, Krystal Madlock and Carolyn Rafferty. Youth Art Team staff include Fuchtman, Makaela Lovell, project coordinator, and Tabitha Todd, office coordinator.
For more information or to support Youth Art Team’s community work, visit youthartteam.com or facebook.com/youthartteam.
