Youth Art Team prepares gift of art activities for community

Two groups decided to draw individual and family portraits as gifts for assisted living residents and their loved ones during this difficult time of separation. Working with local organizations and individuals, artists are drawing from photos provided by the families.

Two other groups are designing board games that can be played by people of all ages, printed, or made by following how-to instructions that require only paper and pencil.

Cederick Matlock, 10, worked to help make a themed game board that his group chose. “We all worked together virtually and had fun making the game board.”

Youth Art Team’s yearlong, collaborative project, Peace Together, was interrupted when schools closed due to the coronavirus. The project will eventually result in nine large-scale portraits created by the 150 artists who painted the “Our Freedom Story” mural along the Cedar River in Waterloo one year ago. The portraits will visualize stories from the civil rights movement in the Cedar Valley. The first, of Jimmie Porter, was unveiled at the Black History Showcase in February.

The organization received nonprofit status in 2019, making it eligible to apply for and receive additional grant funding. It appointed new members to the board of directors and added staff to help sustain its long-term growth.