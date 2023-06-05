WATERLOO — Youth Art Team’s newest work of art is about to be unveiled to the public during an open house celebration. Visitors will be invited to experience the artworks one at a time. There’s one catch: You can’t see the art.

“People will come in and use senses other than sight,” said Za’Marion Epps, a 15-year-old artist who worked on the project. “Instead of looking and seeing, they’ll feel it. We’re giving people something they don’t get to experience very often.”

The Imagination Coalition, Youth Art Team’s 10 oldest artists, reviewed project proposals and decided to pick up this project over a year ago, after Iowa Educational Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired approached the team about a possible collaboration.

“I would say it was different from any other project we’ve done,” said 16-year-old Araceli Lopez. ”I hope a lot of people in the community come, because it will be a fun experience, and it will be something new.”

Youth Art Team artists immersed themselves in learning last fall. IESBVI provided vision simulator kits to help them understand that there are a variety of ways a person’s eyesight can be impaired. Volunteers with low vision and no vision shared everyday tools they use and about their experiences with art.

The team also interviewed John Bramblitt, a painter based in Texas, who began painting after losing his vision and now advises museums and nonprofit organizations on accessibility and inclusivity. Jill Wells, a Des Moines-based artist whose work will be shown at Hawkeye Art Gallery this October, also spoke about her visual art practice and pathways to accessibility in the arts. Wells shared openly about how communication with her brother changed after he suffered trauma and lost his sight.

Young artists tried a variety of new art-making methods that could be practiced with low or no vision, and they personally experienced the challenges of engaging with art without using sight. This led them to create an art installation in the spring, designed to be fully experienced with no vision.

The public is invited to explore the installation on Tuesday 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Youth Art Team Headquarters, 325 E. Park Ave. The event is free and accessible to people of all ages and abilities.

Youth Art Team artists will also be sharing some art activities that can be enjoyed by people with any level of vision. The team hopes that guests will feel “curious,” “cozy,” and “at home” when engaging with their work. While the installation is meant for individuals to experience one at a time, its overall message conveys a broader togetherness by underscoring the universality of creativity and art.

The project is funded in part by The Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs and by the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. Additional funding was provided by individual donors and local foundations.